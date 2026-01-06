Manchester United parted ways with Ruben Amorim just 14 months into his tenure, leaving fans stunned

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly being lined up for a surprise return to the Manchester United dugout following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils sent shockwaves through the Premier League on Monday, January 6, by parting ways with Amorim just 14 months into his troubled spell at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim leaves Manchester United

The decision came in the wake of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United, after which the Portuguese coach publicly criticised the club’s hierarchy. These comments are understood to have accelerated his exit.

Amorim, 40, leaves United with an unenviable record, having overseen a win rate of just 38.71 per cent. That figure represents the worst return of any United manager since Frank O’Farrell’s tenure more than five decades ago in 1971, underlining the depth of the club’s struggles during his reign.

With the Portuguese gone, United’s focus has swiftly turned to potential successors. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola are both believed to be under consideration as the club weighs up its next long-term appointment.

In the short term, former midfielder Darren Fletcher is expected to step in as interim boss, starting with United’s upcoming fixture against Burnley.

However, according to reports from The Athletic, the club is also exploring the possibility of bringing Solskjaer back in a caretaker capacity, a move that would mark a dramatic return for the Norwegian.

Solskjaer is no stranger to such a role at Old Trafford. He was first appointed as interim manager in December 2018 following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, before being handed the job permanently the following year.

His initial impact was immediate and uplifting, restoring belief within the squad and reconnecting the team with supporters.

Under Solskjaer, United finished second and third in the Premier League during his spell, while also reaching the Europa League final in 2021, as The Sun noted.

His work during those early months was widely praised, and he was named Premier League Manager of the Month in January 2019 after an impressive run of results.

However, his reign ultimately unravelled during the 2021-22 campaign. A dismal sequence of form saw United record just one win in their final seven matches, prompting the club to make a change and bring his tenure to an end.

Despite that downturn, Solskjaer remains a respected figure at Old Trafford, and his familiarity with the club could make him an appealing short-term option as United seek stability during a turbulent period.

Solskjaer’s Man United managerial record

Between December 19, 2018, and November 21, 2021, Solskjaer managed Manchester United in 168 matches, winning 91, drawing 37, and losing 40.

According to Wikipedia, that record gave him an overall win percentage of 54.17 per cent, highlighting the relative success he enjoyed during much of his time in charge.

Why Man United sacked Ruben Amorim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh covered the high-profile sacking of Ruben Amorim by Manchester United, sparking a wave of reactions across the Premier League.

Fans and pundits alike shared their thoughts, with opinions flooding social media following the club’s dramatic decision.

