Nigeria’s preparation for their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 quarter-final clash against Algeria have hit a snag following protests by the players against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Latest reports from Morocco reveal that the players and coaching staff are refusing to travel to Marrakech, let alone train, until they receive the bonuses owed to them by the NFF.

The Super Eagles have been dominant on the pitch, topping Group C with a flawless record and cruising past Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16. Yet, behind the scenes, frustration is brewing.

According to BBC Africa journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, the players have not received their win bonuses for the four matches played so far, and have decided against training.

“Players and coaching staff of #Nigeria are waiting on #AFCON2025 bonus payments. Win bonuses from four matches - vs Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda & Mozambique have yet to be received.

“Squad remain focus but will NOT train or travel to Marrakech on Thursday if this isn't resolved,” Okeleji reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Nigeria’s quest for AFCON title rocked

The Super Eagles’ dominance at AFCON 2025 has been unquestionable. As reported by CAF Online, Eric Chelle’s team dispatched Tanzania 2-1, Tunisia 3-2, and Uganda 3-1 in the group stage before their commanding 4-0 win over Mozambique in the Round of 16.

Yet despite this success, the NFF’s delay in paying the promised bonuses to the players has left the team considering drastic measures.

With the quarter-final showdown against Algeria scheduled for Saturday, January 10, the timing of this standoff could not be worse.

Coaches and players alike are reportedly united in their refusal to compromise until the NFF meets their financial commitments.

This is not an isolated incident, as the Super Eagles have clashed with the NFF over bonuses before, including during the World Cup qualifiers when players protested and refused to train just before the playoffs against Gabon and DR Congo in Morocco in December 2025.

The ongoing bonus dispute threatens to overshadow Nigeria’s AFCON campaign in Morocco at a crucial phase of the competition. The Super Eagles, chasing their first title since 2013, are set to face a formidable Algerian side in the quarter-finals.

Any off-field distractions could affect preparation, especially against the Desert Foxes, who have also been flawless in the group stage. The NFF are yet to publicly address the ongoing bonus crisis in the Super Eagles camp.

