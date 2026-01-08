Antoine Semenyo is set to reach a major milestone at Manchester City in the Premier League

Manchester City are close to completing a £65 million deal for the Bournemouth forward

Semenyo reportedly chose City over other Premier League clubs to work under Pep Guardiola

Antoine Semenyo will make a huge history if he joins Manchester City in the Premier League, following major developments surrounding his proposed transfer from Bournemouth.

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Manchester City are close to completing the signing of the Bournemouth forward in a deal worth around £65 million.

Antoine Semenyo is close to signing for Manchester City. Image credit: Robin Jones

Source: Getty Images

According to a Besoccer report, all key documents between the two clubs have already been exchanged and signed, with the transfer now pending the completion of medical examinations scheduled for Thursday.

The Ghana international is expected to commit his future to the reigning Premier League champions by signing a long-term contract, which will see him become part of Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad.

According to The Sun, his impending arrival is viewed as a significant addition to City’s attacking department as the club prepares for a demanding second half of the campaign across domestic and European competitions.

At 26 years old, Semenyo has enjoyed a steady rise in English football and is understood to have attracted interest from at least four other Premier League sides.

However, he reportedly opted for a move to the Etihad Stadium, with the chance to work under the esteemed Guardiola playing a decisive role in his choice.

The Spanish tactician’s reputation for improving attackers and his distinctive football philosophy are believed to have strongly appealed to the Bournemouth forward.

Semenyo’s physicality, pace and relentless pressing style are seen as qualities that fit seamlessly into Manchester City’s high-energy system.

Club insiders suggest that once the medical and final formalities are completed, the forward will be swiftly integrated into the first-team setup, with the No.24 expected to be available almost immediately.

Antoine Semenyo could become the first Ghanaian player to feature for Manchester City's senior side. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Twitter

Semenyo to make Man City history

While Antoine Semenyo is set to break new ground for Ghana at Manchester City, he will not be the first Ghanaian to have been signed by the club.

Midfielder Mohammed Abu joined City from Sporting Club Accra in August 2010 but never made a senior appearance.

After several loan spells, including stints at Strømsgodset in Norway between 2011 and 2012, he eventually left the club permanently in 2014.

Similarly, Mohammed Aminu, now with Ghana Premier League side Bechem United, was a highly rated talent from WAFA, and agreed a move to City in 2017 after attracting attention from European giants such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Despite his promise, Aminu was unable to break into Guardiola’s first team and was later released.

Semenyo’s expected breakthrough, therefore, represents a landmark moment for his career and also for Ghanaian football on the Premier League stage, as he gets ready to become the first Ghanaian player to play for Manchester City's senior side.

Fatawu could join Bournemouth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has emerged as a possible replacement for Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth should the Ghana forward complete his move to Manchester City.

The in-form attacker has impressed in the Championship this season and is seen as a smart and attainable option for the Cherries.

