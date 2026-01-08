Donald Rrump escalates tensions after announcing the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

World Cup nations dragged into the row, with Trump issuing warnings toward Mexico and Colombia, both linked to the 2026 tournament

International backlash grows, as multiple countries condemn the actions while fears emerge over travel restrictions and disruptions surrounding the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Donald Trump appeared to issue stern warnings toward two countries set to feature at the 2026 World Cup following the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

On Friday, January 2, Trump announced that U.S. forces had taken Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, into custody after Venezuela accused the United States of launching military strikes in Caracas.

Donald Trump Warns Two World Cup 2026 Nations After Venezuela Attack

Source: Getty Images

The development prompted the South American nation to declare a state of emergency, before U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Maduro had been indicted on multiple charges linked to illegal movement and weapons offences.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump claimed the United States would effectively take control of Venezuela, including oversight of its vast oil industry. Venezuela holds more than 300 billion barrels of oil, the largest proven reserves anywhere in the world.

Trump has repeatedly accused Maduro, without presenting evidence, of emptying prisons and psychiatric institutions and forcing inmates to migrate to the United States. He has also alleged that Venezuela’s oil revenues were being used to support organised criminal activity and accused Maduro of leading a major cartel.

After being flown to New York, Maduro was taken to the headquarters of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for processing.

The fallout could extend beyond Venezuela, with Trump also directing sharp remarks toward neighbouring Latin American nations — including Mexico, a co-host of the 2026 World Cup. He also issued warnings to Colombia, who have qualified for the tournament, and Cuba, which will not be involved.

Trump described both Venezuela and Colombia as “very sick” countries and accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of running a government involved in illegal export activity to the United States. He went on to suggest that Colombia could face an operation similar to the one carried out in Venezuela.

Claiming that Cuba was nearing collapse, Trump then turned his focus to Mexico, saying the country needed to “get its act together” or the U.S. would be forced to intervene. While calling Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum a “terrific person,” he added that criminal groups remained deeply entrenched in the country.

Following Maduro’s capture, several nations — including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Spain — released a joint statement condemning Trump’s actions.

The situation adds to past controversies, including Trump’s 2025 travel bans affecting citizens from 12 countries, some of which are set to feature at the World Cup. While athletes are expected to be exempt, travelling supporters could face restrictions.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, with the tournament scheduled to begin in June.

Source: YEN.com.gh