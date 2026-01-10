Ghana international Antoine Semenyo joins Manchester City and will feature in the FA Cup third-round tie against Exeter City

Spanish boss Pep Guardiola praised Semenyo’s versatility and Premier League experience ahead of his debut

Man City’s lack of attacking depth makes Semenyo’s arrival a timely boost for the squad

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo completed a high-profile move to Manchester City on 9 January 2026, marking a significant step in the Ghanaian international’s career.

The 26-year-old Black Stars attacker has been one of the Premier League’s standout attackers in recent seasons, and City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his satisfaction at finally securing the winger’s services.

Ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup third-round clash against Exeter City on Saturday, 10 January, Guardiola highlighted Semenyo’s versatility and Premier League experience.

Speaking to the media, he emphasised that the forward can operate effectively on either flank and can contribute as a central striker when required.

Guardiola noted that Semenyo’s familiarity with English football played a major role in the transfer decision and praised the Ghanaian for committing his immediate future to Manchester City.

As One Football covered, Guardiola also confirmed that Semenyo will be part of the matchday squad against Exeter City, stressing that the addition comes at a crucial time due to limited attacking depth.

He revealed that City had been tracking the forward for several years and believed the January window offered the perfect opportunity to bring him in.

With injuries and international call-ups affecting key attacking players, Semenyo’s arrival provides the Blues with valuable options across the front line.

Manchester City's predicted lineup vs. Exeter FC

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are expected to line up in a strong formation against Exeter City, with Guardiola set to deploy the following starting eleven:

James Trafford in goal, with a back four of Anthony Lewis, Devon Alleyne, Arsen Khusanov, and Michael Mfuni. In midfield, defensive duties will be shared by Rodri Hernandez, while Teun Reijnders provides creativity and ball progression.

The attacking line is expected to feature Antoine Semenyo, Amine Cherki, Isaac Mukasa, and Ryan Heskey, giving Manchester City pace, skill, and goal-scoring potential from multiple positions.

Semenyo’s inclusion in the starting XI could see him make an immediate impact at the Etihad Stadium, offering energy, dribbling ability, and tactical awareness that align with Guardiola’s style.

Meanwhile, fans will be eager to see how the Ghanaian integrates into the team, particularly alongside emerging talents like Cherki and Mukasa, and experienced performers such as Rodri.

Why Semenyo is Ghana's best player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh provided five compelling points that make Antoine Semenyo Ghana's most key footballer in Europe right now.

The former Bournemouth hitman has seen his profile enhanced thanks to his consistent top performances for the Cherries since the start of the 2024/25 season, installing him as the country's top player at present, ahead of the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.

