Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shifted focus to RB Leipzig’s young forward Yan Diomande after Antoine Semenyo completed a high-profile move to Manchester City.

Spurs had tracked Semenyo for months, seeing the Bournemouth winger as a key addition to their attack, but heavy competition from Premier League giants made securing his signature increasingly unlikely.

On 9 January 2026, Manchester City confirmed the signing of Semenyo in a deal reported to be worth around £62.5–65 million, with add-ons potentially raising the fee further.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031.

Semenyo leaves Bournemouth after an impressive stint in the Premier League, having scored 10 goals and provided three assists this season. His performances, including a last-minute winner against Tottenham, caught the attention of several top clubs.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Semenyo’s versatility and Premier League experience, noting that he can operate on both wings as well as a striker.

As One Football stated, Guardiola confirmed the forward would be included in the squad for the FA Cup third-round tie against Exeter City and could also feature in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle United, adding much-needed depth to City’s attacking options amid injuries and international absences.

Tottenham eye Yan Diomande

With Semenyo now at City, Tottenham have reportedly turned their attention to Yan Diomande, the 19-year-old Ivorian forward who has impressed in the Bundesliga this season.

Valued at around £80 million, Diomande has registered seven goals and four assists in 16 league appearances for RB Leipzig and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

The forward’s pace, technical ability, and goal-scoring threat make him a potential challenger to Mohamed Kudus for the role of Tottenham’s primary wide attacker.

Tottenham’s pivot to Diomande reflects a pragmatic approach by ENIC Group, recognising the difficulty of competing with Premier League heavyweights for Semenyo.

However, Diomande’s high valuation and interest from multiple European clubs may complicate any potential deal, meaning Spurs will need to act decisively if they are to secure the emerging star in January.

Kudus urged to boost offensive numbers

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports journalist Dr Frank Owusu Ansah has urged Kudus to increase his goals and assists this season. This challenge could become even more pressing if Diomande arrives and intensifies competition on the right flank.

"Mohammed Kudus has shown glimpses of his talent at Tottenham, but this season he needs to take his game to the next level. With Diomande potentially arriving, the competition for the right wing will be fierce, and Kudus must increase his goals and assists to cement his place and make a real impact for Spurs.''

Why Semenyo is Ghana's best player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh provided five compelling points that make Antoine Semenyo Ghana's most important footballer in Europe right now.

The former Bournemouth hitman has seen his profile enhanced thanks to his consistent top performances for the Cherries since the start of the 2024/25 season, installing him as the country's top player at present.

