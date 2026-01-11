Mohammed Kudus' imminent move to Tottenham Hotspur has made him the most expensive Ghanaian player of all time

He surpasses Thomas Partey, whose £50 million transfer to Arsenal in 2020 had made him the most expensive Ghanaian player until now

See seven of the most expensive Ghanaian players in history, including notable names like Michael Essien and Andre Ayew

Antoine Semenyo has become the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in history after completing a £65 million move from Bournemouth to Manchester City, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Mohammed Kudus just six months ago.

The 26-year-old Ghana international's transfer to the Etihad Stadium, which includes an initial £62.5 million paid in instalments plus performance-related bonuses, marks a new high for Black Stars players and highlights the escalating value of African talent in the Premier League.

Antoine Semenyo and the Most Expensive Ghanaian Player in History

With Semenyo weraing the blue jersey, let's take a closer look at the top seven priciest Ghanaian football exports of all time.

Top 7 most expensive Ghanaian players of all time

7. Asamoah Gyan – £13M (Rennes to Sunderland)

In 2010, Sunderland splashed a club-record £13 million to bring in Ghana’s all-time top scorer from French side Rennes.

Gyan quickly became a fan favourite, scoring 15 goals in 37 appearances, as noted by Transfermarkt.

His spell in England was brief, but impactful, before he moved to the UAE to join Al Ain.

6. Andre Ayew – £20.5M (Swansea to West Ham)

In 2016, West Ham broke their own transfer record to snap up Andre Ayew for £20.5 million, per the Premier League.

Hopes were high, but a combination of injuries and inconsistency hampered his form.

Still, the former Marseille man managed 12 goals and five assists in 50 appearances for the Hammers.

5. Baba Rahman – £21.7M (Augsburg to Chelsea)

After impressing in the Bundesliga, Baba Rahman secured a big-money move to Chelsea in 2015.

Valued at £21.7 million, per Sky Sports, the left-back struggled to break into the starting line-up at Stamford Bridge.

Limited to just 23 games and two assists, his Chelsea chapter was riddled with injuries and frequent loan spells.

4. Michael Essien – £24.4M (Lyon to Chelsea)

Michael Essien’s 2005 switch from Lyon to Chelsea wasn’t just a big move — it was a record-breaker.

The £24.4 million fee made him the most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history at the time, even ahead of Didier Drogba.

Over nine seasons, the midfield powerhouse made over 250 appearances and won nine major trophies with the Blues.

3. Mohammed Kudus – £38.4M (Ajax to West Ham)

Before this summer’s headline-grabbing deal, Kudus had already made waves with his move from Ajax to West Ham.

He arrived in London for a reported £38.4 million and hit the ground running. In his debut campaign, he racked up 18 goals and 10 assists across 48 games.

Though his output dipped slightly in his second season, he remained a key figure in the Hammers' setup.

2. Thomas Partey – £50M (Atletico Madrid to Arsenal)

In 2020, Thomas Partey’s deadline-day move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal for £50 million sent shockwaves through the Premier League.

The Ghanaian midfielder became a regular in the Gunners' engine room, amassing over 160 appearances.

Known for his composure and defensive acumen, Partey was the most expensive Ghanaian footballer until now.

1. Mohammed Kudus – £55M (West Ham to Tottenham Hotspur)

Kudus claims top spot, this time with a record-breaking move to Tottenham.

Spurs agreed to pay £55 million ($74.7m), surpassing the previous record held by Thomas Partey.

The Black Stars playmaker is expected to undergo a medical within the next 48 hours and sign a six-year deal.

ESPN reports that at least six elite European clubs had expressed interest in Kudus, but the player had his heart set on Tottenham.

His rise has been nothing short of meteoric, and now, he stands as the most valuable Ghanaian footballer in history.

