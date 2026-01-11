Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah has finally made his stance clear on potentially switching his international allegiance from England to Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The possible addition of diaspora players like the 26-year-old and Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has fuelled intense debate in Ghana since the Black Stars booked their spot at next year’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Nketiah, England’s all-time Under-21 top scorer with 16 goals, has just one senior appearance, a substitute cameo in a friendly against Australia in October 2023.

Under Fifa rules introduced in 2020, a player can switch nationality provided they have played no more than three competitive matches at senior level prior to turning 21, or been involved at a major championship such as the World Cup of Africa Cup of Nations.

"At the moment, I'm just enjoying my football with Crystal Palace - that's been my main focus," said Nketiah when quizzed about the rumours by BBC Sport Africa.

"I'm Ghanaian and there's no denying that. Obviously I'm proud of my roots and where I've come from.

"I'm sure the future will take care of itself and what will be will be."

Nketiah’s club career began in Arsenal’s youth ranks, where he impressed enough to earn a senior team promotion in 2020.

Across four years with the Gunners, he netted 38 goals and provided seven assists in 168 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite showing glimpses of brilliance, limited game time under Mikel Arteta led him to seek a fresh start at Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

Ghanaian Pundit Backs Nketiah Call-Up

Ghanaian football pundit Christopher Nimley has backed the idea of bringing Eddie Nketiah into the Black Stars setup, insisting the Arsenal striker would be a major asset to the national team.

“Nketiah’s inclusion would be a big plus for Ghana,” he told YEN.com.gh.

“If it were up to me, I would add him to the squad immediately.”

He believes Nketiah offers qualities no current Ghana forward possesses.

“We don’t have any player with his exact profile — his movement, his finishing, his energy,” he added. “That’s why he would make a real difference for the Black Stars.”

After Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, speculation grew stronger, with the striker reportedly acknowledging that at 26, he feels ready to take on the challenge of representing the West African nation.

What is being said in Ghana?

Born in Lewisham, South London, to Ghanaian parents, Eddie Nketiah began his youth career at Chelsea before joining Arsenal.

He made his senior debut for the Gunners at 18 in September 2017, scoring 38 goals in 168 appearances before his £30m transfer across London to Crystal Palace in August 2024.

Nketiah has previously been approached by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which frequently scouts diaspora talent, Chelsea’s England Under-21 international Joshua Acheampong is a recent example.

National team head coach Otto Addo has noted that some players who initially declined such approaches have reconsidered with the World Cup approaching.

While Nketiah did not rule out a switch, he confirmed there has been no recent contact with the GFA.

“I haven't had any calls or anything recently, so my focus has just been on playing well each week and helping my team win trophies,” he said.

“If I'm doing well and doing the right things, then naturally the international future will resolve itself when it’s time to make that decision.”

