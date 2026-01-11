Antoine Semenyo’s electric start at Manchester City has been crowned with individual recognition following a dream debut

The Black Stars forward found the net and set up another as the Citizens recorded the biggest victory in FA Cup history

Semenyo now shifts focus to the EFL Cup, with Manchester City set to face Newcastle United on January 13

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo could hardly have scripted a better opening chapter to his Manchester City journey after delivering a standout performance on his official debut on Saturday, January 10 2026.

Thrown straight into the starting lineup just a day after completing his move, the 26-year-old marked his first appearance in sky blue with a goal and an assist as City swept aside Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s bold call was quickly justified as Semenyo settled instantly and played with the confidence of someone who had been there for years.

Antoine Semenyo Wins Award After Dream Man City Debut in 10:1 Win Over Exeter. Photos by @antoinesemenyo/X and Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo scoops MVP Award on City debut

Semenyo stood out in Man City's historic 10-1 drubbing of Exeter City for his sharp movement and calm decision-making.

While he had no direct goal contribution in the first half, the Black Stars forward came to life after the break.

He helped unlock the Exeter defence with a perfectly weighted pass that led to the home side's fifth of the game before getting on the scoresheet himself to cap a memorable afternoon.

In just 64 minutes on the pitch, Semenyo completed 93 per cent of his passes, created a clear chance, scored once and assisted another.

Those numbers earned him a 9.5 rating from Sofascore and his first man of the match award in City colours.

Sharing the moment online, Semenyo posed with the accolade and wrote, “God is great", underlining his strong religious background.

The post quickly filled with messages from fans celebrating his fast start.

@cfc_duran prayed:

"First of many."

@a_derll chimed in:

"God too do this one, congratulations again, brother."

@Opresii added:

"You’re blessed."

@gandalfcryptto summed up with a gentle nudge:

"Great start, man, time to win some trophies!"

The award caps a whirlwind few days for the Ghanaian, who went from late match heroics at Bournemouth to a dream debut on one of English football’s biggest stages.

It also reinforced City’s belief in making him their most expensive Ghanaian signing.

Attention now turns to the next test. Semenyo will be hoping to build on this momentum when City face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on January 13 in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, with confidence already flowing in abundance.

Semenyo speaks after equalling Aguero's feat

