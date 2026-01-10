Antoine Semenyo enjoyed a fairytale start to life at Manchester City, marking his debut with a goal and an assist

The Ghanaian forward had only completed his move to the English giants 24 hours before making his first appearance in the FA Cup clash against Exeter City

Semenyo and his Manchester City teammates now turn their attention to a mouthwatering EFL Cup semi-final against Newcastle United on January 13

Antoine Semenyo announced himself in style on his Manchester City debut with a goal and an assist as the former Premier League champions brushed aside Exeter City in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

The Ghanaian forward needed no settling period, delivering a performance that immediately justified the faith shown in him.

Dream Debut: Antoine Semenyo Scores and Assists for Man City, Fans Go Wild

Source: Getty Images

Signed barely 24 hours earlier, Semenyo was surprisingly handed a starting role. Pep Guardiola threw him straight into the spotlight, and the decision paid off almost instantly.

The 26-year-old slotted seamlessly into a fluid front line alongside Erling Haaland and Ryan McAidoo, with Rayan Cherki operating just behind them.

Semenyo shines on Manchester City debut

City set the tone early and controlled proceedings from the opening whistle.

The breakthrough arrived after 12 minutes when youngster Max Alleyne found the net.

The pressure only intensified as Rodri followed with a thunderous strike shortly after, before Exeter’s resistance crumbled under the weight of two unfortunate own goals.

After the interval, the Etihad faithful were treated to the moment they had waited for.

Semenyo showed his awareness and composure by threading a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Rico Lewis, who calmly converted to make it five.

Below is the video:

Moments later, the former Bournemouth attacker stepped into the spotlight himself. Cherki slipped him through on goal, and Semenyo kept his cool, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to extend City’s advantage.

It was a finish full of confidence and clarity, a reminder of the form that earned him the move.

With the job done, Guardiola withdrew Semenyo in the 64th minute and introduced Jeremy Doku, allowing the debutant a well-earned rest.

The substitution was met with warm applause, reflecting the instant connection that had been forged with the crowd.

The performance capped a whirlwind few days for Semenyo, who had scored a dramatic late winner in his final appearance for Bournemouth only days earlier.

That momentum carried into sky blue, sparking celebrations among City supporters who quickly embraced their new forward.

Source: YEN.com.gh