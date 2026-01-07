Antoine Semenyo scored a sensational last-gasp goal in stoppage time to seal victory for Bournemouth in a thrilling clash against Tottenham Hotspur

The Ghana international, who recently made his 100th Premier League appearance for the Cherries, ended his two-game goal drought in emphatic fashion

Semenyo’s strike against Spurs could prove to be his final appearance for Bournemouth, with reports suggesting he is set to join Man City in the coming days

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Antoine Semenyo may have played his final game for AFC Bournemouth in unforgettable fashion after delivering a dramatic late winner that lit up the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Black Stars forward, who turned 26 on January 7, 2026, struck deep into stoppage time to seal a thrilling five-goal contest and leave supporters wondering if they had just witnessed his farewell moment in red and black.

Antoine Semenyo Nets Dramatic Last Minute Goal in Final Bournemouth Match vs Tottenham

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo scores in Bournemouth finale

The evening began badly for the hosts as Mathys Tel stunned the home crowd by opening the scoring inside five minutes.

Bournemouth looked rattled early on but gradually found their rhythm. Evanilson restored parity in the 22nd minute before teenage sensation Eli Junior Kroupi completed the turnaround just before the break to give Andoni Iraola’s side a narrow advantage.

Tottenham returned with renewed intent after the interval. Without the injured Mohammed Kudus, Spurs still found a way back as Joao Palhinha struck with 12 minutes remaining to level matters and set up a tense finale.

As the clock ticked down and a draw loomed, Semenyo stepped forward when it mattered most.

The Ghanaian collected a neat pass from David Brooks on the edge of the box, took a touch to steady himself, then drilled a low effort beyond Guglielmo Vicario in the 95th minute. The stadium erupted as the ball hit the net.

Watch the goal:

The goal capped a memorable night for Semenyo, who had struggled to impose himself for large spells but produced the decisive moment when it counted.

Semenyo close to joining Man City

Beyond the result, the strike carried added weight amid growing transfer speculation. Reports suggest the forward is on the brink of a high-profile switch to Manchester City.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano indicates that paperwork between City and Bournemouth has been exchanged and finalised.

A £65 million deal has reportedly been agreed, a figure that would see Semenyo become the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in history, overtaking Mohammed Kudus.

The former Bristol City attacker is expected to complete medical checks on Thursday, January 8, before signing a long-term contract with the reigning champions.

Since arriving on the south coast in 2023, Semenyo has made 111 appearances across all competitions, registering 33 goals and 13 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Ten of those strikes have come this season alone, underlining a steady rise that now appears set to carry him to the very top.

Source: YEN.com.gh