Ghanaian rap star Sarkodie has waded into one of football’s timeless debates, sharing his picks for Africa’s greatest-ever players

The award-winning musician highlighted several legends, including two Ghanaians whose influence goes beyond silverware to inspiration

He also mentioned three current players he loves watching, among them Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal

Sarkodie has stepped into football’s endless greatest-of-all-time debates, revealing his picks for Africa’s finest-ever players.

The award-winning artist, born Michael Owusu Addo, blended national pride with continental admiration in a list that quickly got fans talking.

Sarkodie Names Africa’s Greatest Ever Players: Jay Jay Okocha and Essien Make Cut. Photos by Richard Sellers/Allstar/Getty Images, @sarkodie/Instagram, Lars Baron - FIFA/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Sarkodie names greatest African footballers

Topping Sarkodie's selections during a recent interview with ESPN is Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha.

The former PSG playmaker earned global respect for flair, imagination, and that street-style magic which made matches feel like theatre. His name often comes up when skill meets showmanship, so Sarkodie’s nod felt natural.

The rapper then turned attention homeward. Michael Essien secured a spot thanks to his influence in midfield.

Known for strength, awareness, and relentless drive, the ex-Chelsea star built a reputation as one of Africa’s most dependable performers on the biggest stages.

Completing the trio is Abedi Ayew Pele, widely viewed as Ghana’s most gifted football export.

The Marseille hero lifted the UEFA Champions League and carried national pride across Europe during his peak years. His elegance and vision left a mark that still resonates.

Netizens online wasted no time reacting. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from fans on X:

One person wrote:

"Those are some solid preferences you got there Sark."

@KenGh6 added:

"The landlord doesn't just rap he knows football too."

@mkhi25975, on the other hand, raised eyebrows about Sarkodie's preference:

"George Weah is the greatest player of all time in Africa."

@Kashbwoy7 summed up:

"Okodi3 the Greatest of All Time (GOAT)"

Sarkodie’s choices bridge eras, styles, and stories. From Okocha’s artistry to Essien’s steel and Abedi’s class, the list celebrates impact beyond statistics.

Big names such as Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o and George Weah were absent from Sarkodie’s selection, underlining how personal preference often shapes any GOAT debate.

Sarkodie reveals current favourite players

Beyond legends, Sarkodie also shared names he enjoys watching now. Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo made the cut, a sign of the striker’s rising influence.

Mohammed Salisu also earned mention despite recent injury setbacks.

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal completed the modern trio. The teenager continues to thrill crowds through fearless dribbling and decisive contributions in the final third, building momentum as one of Europe’s brightest prospects.

His modern picks show similar appreciation for talent, personality, and excitement, proving the musician follows the game with genuine passion rather than casual interest.

Sarkodie picks between Messi and Ronaldo

In another report, YEN.com.gh noted that Sarkodie has also shared his stance on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT debate.

Speaking on Wontumi Radio, the rapper gave a clear answer, saying he would choose Messi.

Source: YEN.com.gh