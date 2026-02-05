GTV joined the online debate with a sharp Facebook response defending Ghana’s cultural attire, fugu, following some daring criticisms online

The national broadcaster’s comment attracted over 5k likes, 1.2k comments and 135 shares within few hours, reflecting strong engagement and support online

Some Zambian netizens had criticised President Mahama’s fugu outfit, describing it as a “ladies blouse” while questioning its origin during his visit

Ghana’s national broadcaster, GTV, entered the growing online debate surrounding President John Mahama’s attire during his state visit to Zambia.

GTV defends President John Dramani Mahama amid Zambian criticism over wearing Ghanaian traditional cloth, 'fugu'. Image credit: Jubilee House/Facebook

As conversations intensified across platforms, the station’s official social media page contributed its voice in a brief yet striking Facebook post dated February 5, 2026.

Rather than crafting a lengthy argument, the broadcaster chose a pointed proverb that resonated instantly with audiences:

“A child who doesn’t travel thinks fugu is blouse 🙄.”

Within just five hours, the statement gathered over 5,000 likes, more than 1,200 comments and 135 shares, demonstrating how strongly users connected with the message.

The engagement reflected not only public support but also the depth of emotion surrounding cultural identity and representation.

Ghanaians react to GTV's response

Ghanaians have reacted to GTV adding its voice to the lighthearted online feud between Ghana and Zambia over fugu cloth.

Below are some interesting comments on the government media house’s post.

Marbie Love wrote:

"The beef has reached headquarters."

Divine Ankamah - Amicus commented:

"Senior man has entered the wagon. Zambians will understand why we're snatching the Giants of Africa title fro. Nigeria. Welcome aboard, Chief."

Global Green Foods Ltd educated peers:

"Fugu is also a traditional wear here in Cameroon."

Bobio Stephen added:

"Thank God GTV admin has also entered the beef. Zambians will see their level."

Zambians mock President Mahama's Fugu

The above comes on the back of President John Mahama's three-day state visit to Zambia to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

However, beyond the high-level engagements, attention on social media has shifted to the president’s fashion sense, with some Zambians mocking his attire.

Zambians mock President John Mahama's Fugu and ignorantly describe it as a blouse. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

During the visit, President Mahama wore a fugu, a traditional Ghanaian smock that is deeply rooted in the culture and heritage of northern Ghana.

This traditional outfit, which is highly regarded as a symbol of identity, pride, and cultural expression, drew mixed reactions online.

When photos of the Ghanaian president’s arrival in Zambia surfaced on social media, some Zambians took to the comment section, brazenly displaying ignorance about the fugu outfit.

According to Zambian netizens, President Mahama's fugu outfit looked like a blouse, with some even questioning whether he had borrowed it from his wife, Lordina Mahama.

Below are some of the comments from the Zambians:

@David Chitundu said:

"Wow. The entire 6 meters of chitenge just on the top. In Zambia, normally, 5 meters is for the wife and two or one meter for the husband. But for our visitor, it seems the entire 6 meters is for him alone."

@Gwendolyn Simulunda Kausha also said:

"Mmmm, that blouse is their traditional attire ayi admin? Mmmmm, what's that now?"

@Chibeka Shadrick Bwalya commented:

"Was it meant to be for the madam or what? Pantu it's giving ladies vibes."

@Kelly Chipalo also commented:

"He was coming in the night, so he mistakenly wore the blouse of the madam."

These remarks from the Zambians sparked reactions from some Ghanaians, as they also thronged the comment section to educate them.

@Agyei Nani also wrote

"Art appreciation 101. Don't critique what you don't understand. A smock (fugu) is a popular Ghanaian cultural attire which is common in Ghanaian fashion culture. It has its roots in the North (which is the home region of President Mahama) and is paramount to the Northern fashion community."

@The Real Hyper had this to say:

"Wode Maya, you have a lot of work to do because I think the gap between Zambia and Africa is like the size of the sea "

@Dan Dela Dexter also had this to say:

"Wait, Zambians don’t have internet? At least they should Google the attire before they attack it err."

