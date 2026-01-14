The US have considered cyber attacks on Iran amid deadly protests and growing international outrage over human rights violations

Over 540 people have been killed during Iran’s ongoing crackdown on protesters, sparking widespread concern from the global community

President Trump is reportedly planning discussions with Elon Musk about potentially using Starlink technology to support cyber operations

The United States are reportedly weighing up the possibility of launching cyber attacks against World Cup nation Iran, according to a new report.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19 across three host countries - the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to Sky Sports, the global showpiece has been expanded to 48 teams, with 42 nations already qualified, including Ghana.

Now, amid preparations for the global showpiece, tensions have escalated following reports of a deadly crackdown in Iran.

The BBC reports that more than 540 people have been killed across the nation as Iranian authorities intensify their response to ongoing protests.

According to the Human Rights Activist News Agency, 495 protesters have been verified as killed, along with 48 members of the security forces.

US prepare for cyber attacks on Iran

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning over the situation, threatening to intervene if Iranian security forces continue to target demonstrators. Trump said Iran would be hit “very, very hard where it hurts” should the violence persist.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told state broadcasters, as reported by BBC News, that “diplomatic channels remain open with the US” and confirmed that Iranian leaders have reached out to Washington in an effort to negotiate.

Meanwhile, US media outlets report that President Trump has been presented with a range of military options to respond to the crisis, per SportBible.

US President, Donald Trump. Photo by Roger Wimmer.

However, officials have cautioned that it remains too early to move forward with any action. A high-level meeting has been scheduled, with officials said to be preparing options that would allow Trump to target Iran using non-lethal measures.

One of the proposed options reportedly involves deploying “secret cyber weapons” against Iranian military and civilian infrastructure.

According to Reuters, Iranian authorities have imposed widespread communication and internet blackouts over the past four days since the crackdown began. Any cyber operation, if carried out, could potentially assist in restoring internet access across the country.

Trump has also said he intends to discuss the situation with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, whose SpaceX company operates the Starlink satellite internet system.

Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire have been placed under partial restrictions and entry limitations.

Alongside Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire, 13 other countries were added under partial restrictions, bringing new concerns for travellers hoping to enter the US this year.

Haiti and Iran were already subject to the strictest level of restrictions under earlier announcements.

Trump proposes social media entry requirement

