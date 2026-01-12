Famous activist Ralph St Williams visited Adom Kyei Duah’s church after the 31st watchnight service, which caused massive traffic on the Accra–Kumasi road

He suggested the vast church land could have been turned into a factory to create jobs and boost the nation’s economy

During his visit, a conversation with the security guard hinted at plans for the church grounds

Popular Ghanaian political activist Ralph St Williams recently visited the headquarters of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah’s church.

Reports suggest that a new factory is set to be developed next to Adom Kyei Duah's church grounds.

His visit was prompted by the massive traffic witnessed on the Accra to Kumasi road during the 31st watchnight service, which sparked public debate.

According to Ralph, his decision to visit the church was driven by concerns from commuters who were stuck in traffic for hours on December 31.

Many road users complained that the heavy congestion, which was linked to the large turnout at the watchnight service, disrupted their travel plans and made the road almost impassable in some areas.

Ralph explained that he went there hoping to have a calm and direct conversation with Prophet Adom Kyei Duah about how such large programs affect public roads and the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

However, upon reaching the church premises, he was unable to meet the prophet.

Instead, he spoke with the security guard on duty, and the two engaged in a lengthy discussion about the church, its surroundings, and the use of the vast land on which the building sits.

During the conversation, Ralph shared his personal view that a property of such size could also serve a more practical purpose for the country.

He pointed out that with unemployment still a major challenge in Ghana, land and infrastructure of that scale could be used to build factories that would create jobs for the youth and contribute to the nation’s economy.

In his view, industrial projects could help reduce hardship and support families across the country.

New factory reportedly planned behind Adom Kyei's church

The security guard, however, offered some clarification.

He told Ralph that there were already detailed plans in place to construct a fully functional factory on the land behind the church.

He explained that the project had been carefully thought out and would soon get underway, signalling a new chapter on development of the property.

According to him, work is ongoing, and the company and factory are expected to be set up soon.

Ralph welcomed the explanation but stressed that large religious gatherings should always be planned with the wider public in mind, especially when they affect major highways.

Ralph St Williams blocked from Philadelphia City

Ralph St. Williams, in his quest to contribute to nation-building, turned his attention to Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

This came after the outspoken social commentator attempted to visit Philadelphia City but was denied entry.

His video stirred heated debate on social media, with many Ghanaians questioning his motive for visiting the church premises.

Philadelphia's huge auditorium hosted thousands of worshippers for the 2025 end-of-year service.

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's newly constructed church surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Philadelphia City Auditorium on Kumasi Road stood out with its massive, factory-warehouse-like structure, making it arguably the largest auditorium in Ghana.

The auditorium was equipped with huge TVs, advanced sound systems, and modern facilities designed to host thousands of worshippers comfortably.

A trending video of the new auditorium sparked mixed reactions online, with social media users expressing their view over the grand facility.

