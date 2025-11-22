Among the 42 nations that have already secured qualification for next year’s FIFA World Cup, supporters from two of them now face an uneasy dilemma

With the tournament spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico, fans from these countries may be barred from attending matches on American soil

The 2026 edition of the World Cup is already shaping up to merge politics and football once again

Donald Trump’s return to the White House last year came with immediate policy actions that signalled a tough approach to immigration.

One of the clearest demonstrations of this stance was a sweeping set of travel bans that affected several nations and raised concern among football supporters hoping to travel for the upcoming World Cup.

Countries banned by Donald Trump

The 47th President of the United States placed complete entry bans on citizens from twelve countries while introducing partial limits on seven others.

Those fully restricted include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Trump’s proclamation in June 2025 outlined a single major exemption. It stated that the ban does not apply to “any athlete or member of a sports team.

According to Spanish publication Marca, this includes coaches, persons performing necessary support work, and immediate relatives travelling for the World Cup, the Olympic Games or any other major sporting event.”

This exemption protects players and officials but does not extend to ordinary supporters.

As a result, fans from Haiti and Iran who had hoped to follow their teams across the tournament now face significant uncertainty about whether they will be allowed into the United States.

Haiti and Iran fans may miss WC in USA

Haiti secured qualification after overcoming Nicaragua despite battling severe gang violence at home.

Iran qualified even earlier, sealing their place with a draw against Uzbekistan in March.

Both nations will compete at the global showpiece, yet large portions of their fan bases may be unable to attend matches staged on American soil.

Unless the decree is revised, many will have to rely on fixtures held in Mexico or Canada to watch their teams in person.

With the tournament approaching, supporters in both countries are hoping for guidance long before the opening whistle.

Ghanaians receive boost to support Black Stars in US

While travel remains complicated for many foreign fans, Ghanaians preparing to back the Black Stars in North America received a boost.

United States embassies will provide priority visa appointments to ticket holders through the new FIFA Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System, widely known as Pass.

Explaining the system, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said:

“It guarantees you an expedited appointment. You’ll still go through the same vetting process as anyone else. The only difference here is that we’re moving you up in line."

