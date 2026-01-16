President Donald Trump has banned fans of four nations from attending the 2026 World Cup matches in the United States.

Last year, US President Trump announced that both Haiti and Iran would be placed on a full restriction ban list, which came into effect on January 1.

Iran were the first nation to qualify for the World Cup via Asian qualifying.

Haiti, meanwhile, have reached the World Cup for the second time, having been beneficiaries of a CONCACAF qualifying system which did not feature co-hosts United States, Canada and Mexico.

Senegal and Ivory Coast, who have also qualified for the World Cup, are under partial travel restrictions.

President Trump - who is facing mounting protests over his deployment of ICE immigration agents across the US - has granted exemptions to the travel ban for players, coaches and their relatives.

But those exceptions do not stretch to fans of the four nations, meaning that they cannot travel to the US to watch their team in action.

There is not a travel ban in place in Canada and Mexico, meaning fans of Senegal can attend their third group stage match against a play-off winner in Toronto.

Ivory Coast fans can attend their second group stage match against Germany, which is also being held in Toronto.

Haiti and Iran, meanwhile, play all three of their group games in the US.

The White House stated last month that restrictions will be in place until the countries affected show 'credible improvements' in areas including 'identity management, information-sharing and cooperation with US immigration authorities'.

The bans, however, do not affect lawful permanent residents, many existing visa holders and diplomats, according to BBC News.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is indefinitely suspending visa processing from 75 countries, though the suspension does not relate to travel visas.

Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia and Uruguay are among the World Cup nations on that particular suspension list.

Source: YEN.com.gh