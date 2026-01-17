A journalist and several politicians have urged FIFA to consider moving the 2026 World Cup from the US to the UK amid political and security concerns

The tournament is set to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, with most matches and the final scheduled to take place in American cities

Donald Trump’s foreign policy actions and travel restrictions have fuelled criticism and raised doubts about the US hosting the global event

A prominent journalist has called on FIFA to consider moving the 2026 World Cup from the United States to the United Kingdom.

With the tournament just 146 days away, uncertainty continues to surround the event and its hosting arrangements. As it stands, the competition is set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico between June and July 2026.

Of the 104 matches scheduled, 78 will be staged across 11 US cities - Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and San Francisco - with the final due to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

There have been growing calls for the United States to be stripped of hosting the 2026 World Cup because of the current political climate and actions taken by President Donald Trump.

Critics point to controversial aspects of US foreign policy - including recent military actions and diplomatic disputes - as potentially damaging to the spirit of a global sporting event.

In recent weeks, the US has reportedly taken military action in Venezuela and Nigeria while also hinting at possible operations in Greenland, Mexico, Colombia and Iran, sparking further debate.

FIFA told to move World Cup from USA

The controversy over the 2026 World Cup has prompted political action in the UK, with 23 MPs from Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, and Plaid Cymru signing a parliamentary motion urging international sporting bodies to consider removing the United States from major competitions, including the World Cup.

The motion argued that the tournament “should not be used to legitimise or normalise violations of international law by powerful states,” highlighting growing concerns over US foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

Tensions have escalated following a series of US travel and immigration measures. In June 2025, Trump announced visa restrictions to “protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors,” confirming that citizens from 19 countries, including Haiti and Iran, would face bans or severe travel limitations.

Both nations have since qualified for the 2026 World Cup. More recently, on January 14, the Trump administration indefinitely suspended immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries, a freeze set to take effect on January 21, according to The Guardian.

The measures have drawn criticism from public figures, including former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, who said FIFA should consider relocating the tournament, suggesting the UK as an alternative. England last hosted the World Cup in 1966, when they beat West Germany 4–2 at Wembley.

Since then, the UK has hosted Euro 1996, matches for Euro 2020, and will co-host Euro 2028 with the Republic of Ireland. Historically, Colombia was the only country scheduled to host a World Cup, in 1986, but withdrew for economic reasons, with the tournament subsequently moved to Mexico.

