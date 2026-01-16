FIFA received overwhelming demand for 2026 World Cup tickets, with over half a billion requests and up to 15 million daily applications

The tournament will feature 48 teams across the US, Mexico, and Canada, but not every fan can be accommodated due to limited stadium capacity and high demand

FIFA has introduced discounted tickets, dynamic pricing, and alternative fan experiences, while warning that tickets do not guarantee entry amid US visa and immigration restrictions

FIFA has explained why it cannot welcome every fan to the 2026 World Cup after closing the random ticket selection draw.

Football’s biggest international tournament kicks off on June 11th and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

World Cup 2026: FIFA Admits Not Every Supporter Can Attend

Source: Getty Images

The organisation has faced criticism not only for its ticket pricing but also for the random draw system it used, which required fans to apply online during specific windows, with tickets then allocated at random.

Following backlash, FIFA introduced a limited number of discounted tickets, priced at £45 per match, including the final on July 19th. Despite the high cost, demand has been enormous, with FIFA claiming to have received over half a billion requests.

Even members of the official England supporters’ club did not take up their full allocation for the final, but FIFA insisted that demand from the UK remained among the highest. According to the organisation:

"Apart from the host countries – the United States, Mexico, and Canada – the highest number of applications came from fans residing in Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, and Colombia."

This year’s tournament will feature 48 teams under a new format, which has driven incredible fan interest, reportedly generating 15 million ticket requests per day over the 33 days that applications were open.

FIFA also implemented a “dynamic pricing” system, as it did for the Club World Cup last summer, allowing ticket prices to rise or fall dramatically. The organisation faced further criticism for taking a 15 per cent cut from both buyers and sellers on tickets resold through its in-house platform.

The match that attracted the most ticket requests was Colombia vs Portugal on Saturday, June 27th, in Miami. Other high-demand fixtures include Mexico vs South Korea in Guadalajara on Thursday, June 18th, and the final in New York.

Infantino says FIFA cannot accommodate all fans

FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed the overwhelming demand and explained why it was impossible to accommodate all supporters:

"On behalf of FIFA, I would like to thank and congratulate football fans everywhere for this extraordinary response. Knowing how much this tournament means to people around the world, our only regret is that we cannot welcome every fan inside the stadiums."

World Cup 2026: FIFA Admits Not Every Supporter Can Attend

Source: Getty Images

Infantino, who awarded US President Donald Trump the first FIFA Peace Award at the World Cup draw in early December, added that FIFA would provide alternative ways for fans to experience the tournament:

"That is why we are committed to creating multiple ways for fans to be part of the World Cup – through a wide range of fan experiences beyond the stadiums, both in person and online – so that as many people as possible can share in what will be the biggest sporting event ever staged."

Fans who successfully applied for tickets will be notified via email by February 5th and “automatically charged.” Any remaining tickets will then be released in a last-minute sales phase.

FIFA has also cautioned that holding a match ticket does not guarantee entry into a host country, amid ongoing US immigration and visa restrictions that could prevent fans from certain participating nations from attending matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh