FIFA President Gianni Infantino was one of the prominent figures present as drama unfolded during the 2025 AFCON final

He was visibly moved by Brahim Diaz’s crucial penalty miss, a moment that sparked a wave of reactions

Infantino also condemned the Senegal players’ decision to briefly leave the pitch following the late penalty awarded to Morocco

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final delivered a rollercoaster of emotions, unforgettable moments, and heated controversy as Senegal clinched its second continental title.

The West African side triumphed over host nation Morocco in a gripping encounter that could easily have swung the other way.

The tension escalated late in regulation time. Senegal believed they had taken the lead when Ismaila Sarr converted from close range after a scramble inside the box, only for Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to disallow the goal.

Shortly after, a pivotal moment arrived when El Hadji Malick Diouf fouled Morocco’s Brahim Diaz, prompting the referee to review the incident and ultimately award a penalty.

Senegal’s players reacted by temporarily walking off the field in protest, but thanks to the calming presence of Sadio Mane and other team leaders, order was restored.

Diaz then stepped up, poised to become a national hero. However, his choice to attempt a Panenka backfired spectacularly as Edouard Mendy comfortably saved the weak spot-kick, sending Moroccan fans into despair.

FIFA President reacts to Diaz's penalty miss

In the VIP stands, FIFA president Gianni Infantino witnessed the drama unfold firsthand.

Cameras caught his animated reaction, from disbelief to stunned silence, as Diaz’s penalty missed its mark.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking widespread speculation about whether Infantino favoured Morocco.

Social media users voiced varied opinions on the FIFA chief’s visible emotions.

While some claimed he wanted Morocco to win, others insisted his reaction was a natural part of the game’s tension. As one fan put it, “Actions speak louder than words.”

The missed penalty shifted momentum decisively in Senegal’s favour. Minutes into extra time, Pape Gueye fired a powerful shot from outside the box to seal victory for the Teranga Lions.

FIFA president condemns Senegal

Following the match, Infantino condemned Senegal’s brief walk-off, emphasising the importance of respecting referees and the rules.

“We strongly condemn the behaviour of some fans, as well as some Senegal players and members of the coaching staff. It is unacceptable to leave the pitch in this manner,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“Teams must compete on the field and within the rules, or else the very essence of football is at risk.”

The final was a vivid reminder of the passion and unpredictability that make African football so captivating.

