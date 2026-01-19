Brahim Diaz has spoken out after his painful penalty miss denied Morocco a first AFCON title in 50 years

The 26-year-old’s unexpected error opened the door for Senegal to grab their second continental trophy in dramatic fashion

Despite the setback, Diaz finished the tournament as top scorer, netting five goals in seven appearances

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz has finally broken his silence after the moment that defined the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final and left an entire nation heartbroken.

The Moroccan star addressed his costly penalty miss, which proved decisive as Senegal edged the hosts in a dramatic showdown in Rabat.

Diaz had been one of Morocco’s standout performers throughout the tournament, arriving at the final full of confidence after scoring freely from open play and the spot, per Al Jazeera.

However, the final at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat delivered a cruel twist that few could have predicted.

How Diaz missed crucial AFCON penalty

Deep into extra time, Morocco were handed a chance to win the title from the penalty spot after a controversial sequence that saw Senegal briefly leave the pitch in protest.

Once order was restored, Diaz stepped forward with history at his feet.

Instead of opting for power or placement, the 26-year-old attempted a Panenka chip.

Below is the video:

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy read it perfectly and saved with ease, sending shockwaves through the stadium.

The miss proved fatal almost immediately. In the 94th minute of extra time, Pape Gueye struck from outside the box, unleashing a fierce effort into the top corner to hand Senegal a 1-0 lead, according to The Guardian. The goal sparked wild celebrations and stunned the home crowd into silence.

Moments later, Diaz was withdrawn and cut a devastated figure on the bench, aware that the dream of becoming a national hero had slipped away.

For many Ghanaian fans watching, the scene stirred memories of Asamoah Gyan’s painful penalty miss at the 2010 World Cup.

Diaz breaks silence after penalty miss

In the hours that followed, Diaz broke his silence with a heartfelt message shared on social media, taking full responsibility for the moment that defined the final.

"My soul hurts. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you all gave me, every message, every show of support that made me feel I wasn’t alone. I fought with everything I had, with my heart above all else.

"Yesterday [Sunday, January 18, 2026], I failed, and I take full responsibility. I apologise from the bottom of my heart. It will be hard for me to recover, because this wound doesn’t heal easily… but I will try.

"Not for myself, but for everyone who believed in me and for everyone who suffered with me. I will keep going forward until one day I can give you all this love back and become a source of pride for my Moroccan people."

Despite the heartbreak, Diaz ended the tournament as the top scorer with five goals, a reminder of his quality even on the most painful night of his international career.

CAF sanctions Morocco

