A childhood photo of Chelsea's Cole Palmer in a Manchester United shirt has gone viral.

The image has sparked fresh debate about Palmer’s potential future transfer, with the Red Devils reportedly interested in the 23-year-old

Palmer, a Wythenshawe-born player, has openly admitted he was a United fan growing up

Cole Palmer’s name has been thrust into the transfer spotlight following reports linking the Chelsea attacker with a possible move to Manchester United. This switch would see him join a familiar pathway from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford.

Over the years, several players have made that journey, with Mason Mount’s transfer in 2023 the most recent high-profile example.

Cole Palmer is reportedly on Manchester United's wishlist next summer. Image credit: Mike Egerton/PA Images, ManUnited

Source: Getty Images

Cole Palmer on Manchester United's radar

At present, the story remains firmly in the realm of speculation. There has been no formal approach from Manchester United, nor any indication that Chelsea are open to negotiations for the 23-year-old.

Still, the rumours have gained momentum due to Palmer’s personal background and a resurfaced childhood photograph that has gone viral on social media.

The image shows a young Palmer wearing a Manchester United shirt, instantly whipping up discussions among supporters.

A young Cole Palmer wearing a Manchester United jersey. Image credit: TNT Sports

Source: Twitter

Born and raised in Wythenshawe, an area of Manchester with deep footballing roots, Palmer has never hidden his early affection for United. His honesty on the subject only added fuel to the discussion.

As The Express covered, speaking on TNT Sports in April 2024, shortly after scoring a hat-trick against United in Chelsea’s dramatic 4-3 victory, Palmer openly acknowledged his childhood allegiance.

“Yeah, when I was growing up I was a United fan,” he said, a comment that quickly resurfaced as transfer chatter intensified.

Despite those personal ties, Palmer’s professional journey has flourished in west London.

Since arriving at Chelsea, he has developed into one of the club’s most influential attacking players, scoring 48 goals and providing 29 assists in 110 appearances in all competitions as of January 24, 2026.

Those qualities naturally make him attractive to rival clubs, particularly a Manchester United side eager to rebuild with proven Premier League talent.

Rosenior shuts down Palmer exit talks

Meanwhile, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has been quick to pour cold water on suggestions that Palmer is unsettled or angling for a move away.

Addressing the rumours, Rosenior firmly rejected claims that the England international is homesick, stressing that Palmer is “very, very happy” at Stamford Bridge and remains integral to the club’s long-term plans.

As reported by the BBC, Rosenior described Palmer as an “outstanding player” and warned against reading too much into short-term frustrations or speculation.

He highlighted that every player experiences challenging periods, particularly when dealing with injuries or dips in form, but insisted those moments should not be confused with a desire to leave.

According to the Chelsea boss, the club’s focus is squarely on helping Palmer return to peak condition and perform consistently at the level he expects of himself.

That approach, Rosenior believes, underlines Palmer’s status as a cornerstone of Chelsea’s ongoing project rather than a player edging towards the exit door.

For now, Cole Palmer remains firmly in Chelsea blue, with Manchester United interest adding intrigue but little more.

Whether the story develops into something concrete remains to be seen, but the Blues appear determined to keep one of their brightest stars right where he is.

Cole Palmer's Chelsea stats

Earlier, YEN.com.gh took a comprehensive look at Cole Palmer's statistics since joining the Blues from Manchester City in September 2023.

The left-footed playmaker has established himself as one of Chelsea's most crucial players, helping them to win the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup last season.

Source: YEN.com.gh