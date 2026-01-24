Cole Palmer’s impressive Chelsea statistics have come under the spotlight amid growing Manchester United transfer speculation

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior insisted Palmer is happy at Stamford Bridge and remains central to the club’s long-term plans

Injuries and on-pitch frustration, not dissatisfaction, have fuelled rumours about Palmer’s future

Cole Palmer’s impact at Chelsea has come sharply into focus amid growing speculation linking the England international with a possible move to Manchester United.

Since arriving from Manchester City in September 2023, the 23-year-old has developed into one of the most productive attackers in the Premier League, combining creativity with a growing goal threat.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea's Cole Palmer. Image credit: Ryan Pierse, Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

Palmer’s numbers underline his importance to Chelsea and explain why the Red Devils are reportedly interested in getting the world-class playmaker. Across all competitions, he has registered 48 goals and 29 assists in 110 appearances as of January 24, 2026, according to Transfermarkt.

In league action alone, his Premier League record stands at 41 goals and 21 assists from 101 matches, placing him among the most effective attacking players in the division since his move to Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer's excellent 2024/25 season

The 2024/25 campaign proved particularly significant for Palmer’s development. He contributed 18 goals and 14 assists in 52 games, playing a vital role as Chelsea lifted the UEFA Conference League and later claimed the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Cole Palmer has been one of Chelsea's best attackers since joining in 2023. Image credit: Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

His ability to deliver in key moments, both domestically and on the continental stage, further enhanced his reputation as a dependable performer in high-pressure situations.

Beyond the statistics, Cole Palmer has become a central figure in Chelsea’s attacking structure. Comfortable operating across multiple positions, he offers intelligence between the lines, composure in front of goal, and a calm presence from the penalty spot.

Those qualities have inevitably attracted attention elsewhere, with Manchester United frequently mentioned as potential admirers.

Rosenior plays down transfer talk

Meanwhile, despite the persistent rumours, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has moved to shut down suggestions that Palmer is unsettled or considering a move away. Rosenior has firmly rejected claims that the forward is homesick, insisting he is “very, very happy” at the club and remains a crucial part of Chelsea’s long-term vision.

As stated by the BBC, the manager described Palmer as an “outstanding player” and stressed that short-term challenges should not be mistaken for deeper issues.

This season has not been without its frustrations for Palmer, particularly due to a troublesome groin injury that has limited his rhythm at times.

His muted reaction after scoring a second-half penalty in Chelsea’s 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford, heading straight down the tunnel, sparked fresh debate about his future.

However, Rosenior was quick to clarify that the moment reflected competitive frustration rather than dissatisfaction. He explained that Palmer was disappointed with his own performance levels and eager to contribute more consistently.

According to the Chelsea boss, the club’s priority is to help Palmer regain full sharpness and perform at the standard he sets for himself, reinforcing his status as a cornerstone of Chelsea’s project rather than a player looking for the exit door.

Rosenior clarifies Palmer’s Charlton omission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior shed light on Cole Palmer’s absence during the Blues’ emphatic 5-1 FA Cup victory over Charlton on January 10.

The match marked Rosenior’s first game in charge, and he enjoyed a perfect start as Chelsea cruised into the fourth round with a dominant performance in front of a packed crowd in south-east London.

Source: YEN.com.gh