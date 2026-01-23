Cole Palmer has scored 48 goals and provided 29 assists in 110 games for Chelsea since joining them in 2023

Palmer helped Chelsea to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League

Cole Palmer has surprisingly emerged as a key target for Manchester United as the Red Devils rebuild post-Ruben Amorim

Cole Palmer has emerged as a surprise name in recent transfer speculation, with reports linking the Chelsea star to a potential move to Manchester United.

While nothing is advanced at this stage, the rumours have gathered traction due to Palmer’s background and the current uncertainty surrounding Chelsea’s long-term project.

Rosenior clarifies Cole Palmer's situation as Manchester United transfer rumours swirl.

According to The Express, the 23-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City, is believed to be a boyhood United supporter and a native of Manchester.

That connection has fuelled claims that a return to the north-west could appeal to him if circumstances align.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are expected to remain active in the market as they continue reshaping their squad, with creativity and goals from midfield identified as key priorities.

Palmer’s situation at Chelsea has also been closely watched. Despite flashes of brilliance since his arrival, injuries and tactical adjustments have occasionally disrupted his momentum, leading to speculation about his future role at Stamford Bridge.

United reportedly admires his versatility, technical quality, and ability to influence games in tight spaces.

Cole Palmer.

Will Cole Palmer join Manchester United?

According to a BBC report, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has dismissed reports suggesting Cole Palmer is homesick, insisting the England forward is “very, very happy” at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior emphasised that Palmer is central to Chelsea’s long-term plans, describing him as an “outstanding player.”

He added that while injuries can disrupt any player’s season, they do not reflect Palmer’s true quality.

Meanwhile, Palmer has appeared frustrated at times this season, largely due to a persistent groin issue. His reaction after converting a second-half penalty in Chelsea’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Brentford last weekend, heading straight down the tunnel rather than celebrating, fueled speculation over his future.

The former Strasbourg boss clarified the situation, saying the visible frustration was not linked to dissatisfaction with the club.

“The frustration in the Brentford game was because he couldn’t perform at the level he wants for the club. My role, and the club’s role, is to ensure he can consistently play at the standard he knows he’s capable of.”

Cole Palmer's Chelsea stats

Since making the move to Chelsea in September 2023, Cole Palmer has firmly established himself as one of the club’s standout performers.

As of January 23, 2026, Palmer has amassed an impressive 48 goals and 29 assists in 110 appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

Known for his creativity, vision, and technical ability, he has proven himself a reliable playmaker capable of unlocking defences and contributing decisively in high-pressure situations.

Palmer’s impact extends beyond his individual statistics. He played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s 2025 FIFA Club World Cup triumph, helping the club secure global silverware with crucial contributions in attack.

Additionally, he was instrumental in Chelsea’s 2024/25 UEFA Conference League victory, providing key goals and assists throughout the campaign.

Rosenior explains Palmer's absence against Charlton

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liam Rosenior explained why Cole Palmer did not feature in Chelsea’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton on January 10.

Rosenior celebrated his managerial debut with a commanding victory, sending Chelsea through to the fourth round.

