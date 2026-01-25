Arsenal and Manchester United are bracing themselves for a blockbuster Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, with plenty at stake for both sides

As the fixture looms large in the title and top four race, up to six key players are at risk of missing the all-important showdown

Victory for Arsenal would further strengthen their grip at the top of the table, while United will be hoping to capitalise on Liverpool’s slip-up to boost their push into the top four

As the clock ticks down to one of the Premier League’s biggest fixtures, attention is turning to a growing list of players who may be forced to watch from the sidelines when Arsenal hosts Manchester United on January 25, 2026.

Kick-off is set for 16.30 GMT, with the outcome expected to shape both the title race and the battle for Champions League places.

Arsenal arrive with a slender cushion at the summit despite recent stumbles. Victory in North London would stretch their lead to seven points and restore momentum at a crucial stage.

United travel to the Emirates with renewed belief after a statement win over Manchester City, a game in which Kobbie Mainoo embarrassed Antoine Semenyo.

Below is the head-to-head record between Arsenal and Man United:

Players who could miss Arsenal vs Man United

The hosts face a nervous wait over several key names.

Riccardo Calafiori remains a major concern after missing action since mid-December due to a muscle issue.

Piero Hincapie is also being monitored, while teenage prospect Max Dowman has already been ruled out.

Mikel Arteta admitted decisions will go down to the wire.

"We still have another training session, so we’ll see tomorrow; after that, to assess everybody and make a decision, first of all, in the squad, Arteta said at the pre-match presser as quoted by the club's website."

Kai Havertz is another question mark as the German attacker continues a careful return following a serious knee setback on August 17, 2025.

Arsenal’s medical team are keen not to rush him, given the intensity of the fixture, according to the Daily Mail.

United’s situation is no less delicate. Matthijs de Ligt will not feature, with a back problem proving more stubborn than expected.

His absence has forced Carrick to reshuffle defensively, although the pairing of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez impressed in last week’s win.

Carrick kept his cards close to his chest when asked about team selection.

"I’m not going to tell you the team first off. No, everyone came through the game really well, actually. I can’t tell you anything, apart from the obvious. The boys are in a really good place, off the back of last week. They're training really well, so I can see how much they're in it and focused and feed off the energy."

Joshua Zirkzee will also miss out through injury, with speculation continuing over his future at Old Trafford.

With momentum, pride and vital points at stake, both sides hope their remaining stars come through the final preparations safely.

Otherwise, Sunday’s showdown may be shaped as much by who is absent as by those trusted to take the field.

