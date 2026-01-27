IShowSpeed grabbed attention once again in Ghana after producing what many described as his biggest ever “Siuu” celebration at Black Star Square

The tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo quickly stood out as one of the defining moments of his visit to the West African nation

From exploring iconic landmarks to embracing outdoor adventures, the streamer’s journey showcased Ghana as a vibrant hub of energy and excitement

IShowSpeed, now known locally as Barima Kofi Akuffo, created one of the loudest moments of his Ghana tour with a dramatic "Siuu" celebration at the Black Star Square in Accra.

A large crowd gathered as the American streamer soaked in the atmosphere, then leapt into Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark move.

IShowSpeed honours Ronaldo with his biggest-ever ‘Siuu’ celebration at the Black Star Square. Photo credit: @SpeedUpdates1/X and Horvath Tamas/Getty Images.

IShowSpeed performs biggest-ever 'Siuu'

Cheers rang out while phones captured every second, turning the space into a festival scene.

His tribute highlighted a devotion followers know well. From football shirts bearing the number seven to constant reenactments, admiration for the Portuguese icon shapes much of his online identity. Ghana simply became the newest backdrop for that passion.

Clips spread rapidly, drawing playful reactions.

Debate followed over whether this chant topped others he has done worldwide. Still, few denied the scale of excitement on display.

IShowSpeed mimics Dr Kwame Nkrumah's iconic pose on his visit to Ghana. Photo credit: @SpeedUpdates1/X.

IShowSpeed's Ghana tour in retrospect

Earlier that day, after landing on January 26, he visited Asenema Waterfall in Akropong, where he experienced a soothing traditional massage.

He also witnessed chiefs pour libation before meeting the Okuapemhene.

Surrounded by elders, he took part in a spiritual cleansing and received the name Barima Kofi Akuffo, symbolising ties to his maternal heritage and acceptance by the community.

Energy never dipped. He thrilled onlookers with a backflip at the same square and later joined the founders of Supercar Spectacle for a drifting session that added an adrenaline rush to the itinerary.

From there, a customised bus carrying his image transported him to Bukom Arena for another appearance.

Across each stop, the 21-year-old blended football passion, entertainment, and cultural discovery.

The visit delivered spectacle after spectacle, leaving lasting memories for locals and adding another vibrant chapter to his journey across Africa.

Boasting a fan base that runs into the tens of millions, Speed ranks among the world’s most prominent streamers, with every appearance drawing major attention.

In August 2025, Rolling Stone recognised his impact by naming him the “Most Influential Creator of 2025.”

His digital reach is enormous, with over 47 million YouTube subscribers and more than 43 million followers on Instagram.

Bukom Banku thrills IShowSpeed with local music

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed created another viral moment in Ghana after linking up with Bukom Banku, sending social media into a frenzy.

He danced freely as Bukom Banku hyped the crowd, and even joined in singing, shouting “Give me the lighter” as laughter and cheers filled the space.

