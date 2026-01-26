American content creator IShowSpeed transformed Black Star Gate into a carnival-like scene after arriving in Ghana

The online star climbed onto a structure at the iconic Accra landmark and stunned onlookers with a clean backflip

He also sampled a traditional Ghanaian massage and revealed that he has Ghanaian roots through his mother

Darren Jason Watkins Jr, known worldwide as IShowSpeed, turned his first trip to Ghana into a full-blown spectacle, blending internet fame with local culture from the moment he arrived.

The American streamer, in the country as part of his Speed Tours Africa broadcast, drew huge attention both online and on the streets of Accra.

IShowSpeed Brings Energy to Ghana, Performs Backflip on Top of Black Star Gate. Photo credit: @SpeedUpdates1/X and Mark Robinson/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

He touched down at Kotoka International Airport in the early hours of Monday January 26 and stepped straight into a hero’s welcome.

Hundreds of motorbike riders escorted him through the capital, engines roaring as crowds gathered along the roadside to wave and record the moment.

IShowSpeed Ghana visit creates buzz

The 21-year-old wasted no time exploring. He travelled to Akropong in the Eastern Region, where he experienced a traditional massage at a waterfall and enjoyed a freshly picked mango.

During interactions with locals, he hinted at possibly owning property one day and shared that his roots trace back to Ghana through his mother’s side.

Food quickly entered the conversation. He sampled Ghanaian jollof rice, a dish often debated across West Africa.

After tasting it, he said he still preferred the Nigerian version, a verdict that sparked playful reactions online.

Even so, cultural rites followed, including a ritual bath and the presentation of a Ghanaian name, Barima Kofi Akwafu.

The tour stop came after visits to several other African nations, making Ghana one of the standout chapters of his journey.

With more than 50 million followers across platforms, the entertainer’s every move attracted digital traffic.

IShowSpeed Brings Energy to Ghana, Performs Backflip on Top of Black Star Gate. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Speed performs backflip on top of Black Star Gate

The biggest moment unfolded at Black Star Gate.

The historic venue, usually reserved for national events, became an impromptu stage.

Cheers echoed as he climbed up and delivered his trademark backflip. Security kept watch, but the mood stayed joyful.

When he landed cleanly, the place erupted. Phones filled the sky. Videos spread within minutes, placing Ghana at the centre of global trends.

For many young supporters, the visit symbolised a meeting point between worldwide streaming culture and West African pride.

Speed first rose to prominence through gaming broadcasts before branching into music and travel.

His awards include streamer of the year honours in 2024 and 2025. In Ghana, he added something else to that list, an unforgettable connection with a country that welcomed him like one of its own.

