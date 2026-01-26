American streaming sensation IShowSpeed shared a heartwarming moment in Bukom, linking up with boxing icon Bukom Banku

The 21-year-old, who is touring Africa, had already immersed himself in several aspects of Ghanaian culture before his stop in Bukom

Social media quickly lit up with reactions, as Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Speed’s presence in the country and his unique experiences

IShowSpeed added another unforgettable chapter to his Ghana trip after linking up with boxing showman Braimah Kamoko, widely known as Bukom Banku, in a moment that instantly lit up social platforms.

What began as a simple meet and greet inside a ring quickly turned into a lively cultural display that blended sport, rhythm, and personality.

IShowSpeed Meets Bukom Banku, Gets Thrilled With Local Music In Boxing Ring. Photo credit: @bukombanku/Instagram, @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X and @SpeedUpdates1/X.

The American streamer stepped between the ropes and was greeted by loud music and cheers. Within seconds, the setting shifted into full entertainment mode.

He danced freely while Bukom Banku, famous for his charisma, fired up the crowd. Speed even joined in singing, blurting out, "Give me the lighter", as laughter and noise filled the space.

IShowSpeed meets Bukom Banku in Ghana

Supporters online reacted just as passionately as those present. Many described the scene as one of the most joyful highlights of his African tour so far.

The interaction showed how deeply the visitor has embraced local life, moving beyond football into everyday experiences and personalities.

@DontEvenDareee wrote:

"I can feel some vibes and energy there."

@therealbee asked:

"Bukum Banku ein song dey bee oo chale what be the title?"

@Traphouse_Obolo hyped the atmosphere:

"Herrrrrr we spoil there Nigerians watch and learn."

@FCB_stillrising added:

"Jamestown people spoil there He really feel the vibes."

IShowSpeed Meets Bukom Banku, Gets Thrilled With Local Music In Boxing Ring. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

IShowSpeed tours Ghana

Before this encounter, the 21 year old had already explored other parts of the country.

He visited Akropong in the Eastern Region, where he experienced a traditional massage at a waterfall and tasted a fresh mango.

Conversations with residents led him to share that his ancestry links to Ghana through his mother. He even hinted at possibly owning a home someday.

Cuisine also sparked debate. After sampling Ghanaian jollof rice, he said he preferred the Nigerian version, a comment that triggered playful online reactions.

Cultural rites followed, including a ritual bath and the bestowing of a local name, Barima Kofi Akwafu.

With over 50 million followers, every stop on his journey draws massive attention. Yet moments like the one with Bukom Banku stand out, showing how global streaming fame can connect naturally with Ghanaian spirit and street energy.

IShowSpeed performs backflip at Black Star Gate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed turned Black Star Gate into a carnival-like scene after arriving in Ghana.

He climbed a structure at the landmark, performed a clean backflip, and followed it with Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous “Siuu” celebration.

