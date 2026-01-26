Senegal’s AFCON-winning captain, Kalidou Koulibaly, has been hit by personal tragedy just days after the tournament

Although he missed the final through suspension, Koulibaly played a crucial role in the Teranga Lions’ journey to continental glory

Tributes have since poured in for the former Chelsea and Napoli defender following the heartbreaking news

Kalidou Koulibaly is facing heartbreak just days after lifting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy with Senegal.

The Teranga Lions skipper has lost his father, a painful blow that comes only eight days after the continental celebration turned the nation into a sea of joy.

Kalidou Koulibaly: Senegal Captain Mourns Father Eight Days After Lifting AFCON Trophy.

Koulibaly mourns his father after AFCON success

An official message from the Senegal Football Federation confirmed the passing on Monday, January 26, in France.

"Passing of the father of Kalidou Koulibaly, captain of the Lions of Senegal, which occurred this Monday, January 26, 2026, in France," the communique revealed on X.

"The FSF extends its most heartfelt condolences to his family and to the entire Senegalese football community. May his soul rest in peace."

Support poured in almost immediately from across the football world. Supporters, colleagues, and well wishers flooded social media with messages of comfort. YEN.com.gh gathered several reactions from X.

@TheRSD wrote:

"Real sorry for your loss, brother. Stay strong."

@GemBooster added:

"Our prayers are with the Senegal captain."

@Osi_Ose_ shared a Quran verse:

"To Allah we belong, and to him we shall return."

@gyonlineng posted:

"Rest On, Papa."

@MasculineCodeHQ expressed:

"Hope all is well, Koulibaly. In these times keep your faith strong."

The defender had only rejoined Al-Hilal two days earlier following international duty when the devastating update arrived. His role during the AFCON campaign was significant.

Kalidou Koulibaly: Senegal Captain Mourns Father Eight Days After Lifting AFCON Trophy.

Koulibaly's role in Senegal's AFCON journey

He provided leadership throughout a tense tournament journey that ended in glory for the West African side.

He featured in four matches under Pape Thiaw but missed the final clash in Rabat against Morocco because of card accumulation.

Even so, he stood on the podium with Sadio Mane and Idrissa Gueye, proudly raising the trophy as Senegal secured a second continental crown.

Born in France to Senegalese parents, the centre-back once represented France at under-20 level, but a strong family voice (in the mould of his now-late father) shaped his eventual choice to commit to the West African nation.

That guidance proved pivotal in a career filled with proud moments in national colours.

This loss lands at an especially emotional time. A period that should have remained defined by triumph now carries deep sorrow.

Amid celebration memories, Koulibaly must navigate grief, supported by a global community standing beside him.

