Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi lost his father in a car accident just ten days after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The former Leicester City midfielder had guided Nigeria to their ninth bronze medal at the tournament

The 29-year-old also netted his first international goal against Tunisia, celebrating in tribute to his father’s admiration for Kanu Nwankwo

The Nigerian football community has been plunged into mourning following the death of Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi’s father.

Ndidi’s father, Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, was involved in a fatal car accident in Umunede, Edo State, on Tuesday, January 27.

Wilfred Ndidi: Nigeria Captain Mourns Father Days After AFCON Bronze Win

He was taken to a hospital in Agbor but was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

Ndidi confirms death of his dad

Wilfred Ndidi has since confirmed the heartbreaking news. In an emotional message shared on his Instagram story, the Besiktas midfielder revealed that he had spoken with his father earlier that same morning, unaware it would be their last conversation.

He wrote:

“You call me this morning with excitement in your voice but deep down na goodbye you dey tell me. What about things we talked about, so we no go talk again, na only memories?… Even when I score my first-ever national team goal, I do that papilo dance for you, but you just go like that.”

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed shock and sadness over the loss. In a statement, NFF General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi said:

“This is very sad. The player just gave his very best to the nation at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco where we finished with the bronze medals. He had returned to Turkey with great motivation and high hopes of helping his club to win silverware this season, and also help the Super Eagles reach new heights this year.

“We are really shocked at the moment and cannot say much, but we earnestly pray for the repose of the soul of Mr. Sunday Ndidi and pray that the Almighty God will comfort our team captain, his siblings, relations and indeed all those he has left behind.”

Meanwhile, Besiktas have also sent their condolences to the family of the Super Eagles captain. In a post on X, the Turkish club wrote:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi’s esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident. May Allah grant mercy to the deceased; we extend our condolences to our footballer Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones.”

