Daddy Lumba: Family friend shares late Kofi’s story, “He was going to US”
- A family friend sparked reactions online after sharing insights about the late Kofi, nephew of music legend Daddy Lumba, and his untimely passing
- While acknowledging Kofi occasionally drank, the family friend clarified he was never a heavy drinker and always kept his health in mind
- He also shared that Kofi had been scheduled to join Daddy Lumba’s entourage for a US show, plans cut short by the uncle’s passing
A close family friend of the Fosu family has opened up about the late Kofi, nephew of Ghana music legend Daddy Lumba.
In an interview with @promaxmedia1 on TikTok, the friend, who wished to remain anonymous, described Kofi as a kind and gentle soul, loved by everyone who knew him.
Addressing speculation that the young man enjoyed drinking, the friend clarified;
“Yes, he drank, but not excessively. He never consumed enough to affect his health or judgment.”
The friend went on to explain Kofi’s connection to his famous uncle and the international entertainment scene. According to him, travelling abroad was never an issue for Kofi. Claims that restrictions on travel affected his mental state were debunked.
In fact, Kofi had been part of the entourage scheduled to accompany Daddy Lumba on a show in the US. The event, however, never took place, as the music legend passed away in July 2025. His burial in December 2025 followed a period of family disputes.
Tragically, Kofi passed away shortly after the funeral in January 2026, leaving the family heartbroken after losing two loved ones in such a short span.
The family friend emphasised that that was not related to drinking or any mental struggles, but rather a heartbreaking loss amid an already difficult period for the Fosu family.
“He was always full of life and had so much ahead of him. His plans to travel and be part of his uncle’s show show how connected he was to the family and the music scene,” the friend added.
This heartfelt insight into Kofi’s life has sparked conversations online, reminding many of the young man’s gentle nature and the sorrow his family continues to endure.
Daddy Lumba’s nephew Miller Kofi's demise
Miller Atakorah, a nephew of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has finally spoken about the painful loss of his younger brother, Kofi Atakorah.
In an emotional account, Miller shared how the family watched Kofi’s condition worsen in the days leading up to his sudden death.
According to him, Kofi had been unwell for about three days.
