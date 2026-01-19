AFCON 2025: Why Senegal Won’t Get the Original Trophy Despite Victory Over Morocco
- Senegal may have lifted the 2025 AFCON, but the Teranga Lions will not be taking home the original AFCON trophy
- Thomas Partey’s Villarreal teammate, Pape Gueye, proved to be the hero of the night, scoring the decisive extra-time winner to seal victory
- YEN.com.gh explains why Senegal will not keep the original trophy, a decision that has nothing to do with how the final itself unfolded
Senegal’s dramatic victory over Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final delivered joy, chaos, and controversy in equal measure, yet one detail surprised many after the final whistle.
Despite conquering Africa on Moroccan soil, the Lions of Teranga will not take home the original AFCON trophy.
Against a roaring home crowd, injuries, suspensions, and several heated officiating moments, Senegal showed remarkable resilience to secure their second continental crown.
How Senegal upset Morocco to win AFCON
For long stretches, the contest was tense and cautious, with clear chances at a premium.
Iliman Ndiaye and Ayoub El Kaabi each squandered opportunities before the interval, setting the tone for a nervy battle. The match exploded into life deep into stoppage time.
Senegal thought they had snatched a late winner from a corner, only for the effort to be ruled out. Moments later, VAR intervened at the other end, awarding Morocco a penalty, according to GOAL.
Emotions boiled over as the Senegalese players, joined by head coach Pape Thiaw, staged a protest and briefly walked off the pitch before returning.
The delay appeared to affect Brahim Diaz. The Real Madrid forward, who emerged as the tournament's top scorer, stepped up but failed to convert the decisive spot kick, sending the final into extra time.
Watch Diaz's penalty miss:
Relief quickly turned into belief for Senegal, who struck early in the added period. Pape Gueye found the net in the 94th minute, a goal that ultimately separated the two sides and silenced the stadium.
Watch Pape Gueye's goal:
Why Senegal cannot keep original AFCON trophy
Amid the celebrations, CAF president Patrice Motsepe presented Thiaw’s side with the famous trophy.
CAF Online explain that the original trophy is used only for presentation after the new champions’ name is engraved at the base.
Teams lift it, celebrate, and then hand it back to the governing body before receiving an official replica to keep.
This rule was introduced in 2002 after CAF lost two earlier trophies, the Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trophy, used from 1957 to 1978, and the African Unity Trophy, used from 1980 to 2000.
Another CAF guideline states the original cup must be returned two months before the next AFCON.
Senegal now joins a long list of champions who briefly held the original prize on the night but left with a replica as their permanent symbol of glory.
While the absence of the real trophy changes little, it highlights CAF’s efforts to safeguard one of African football’s most cherished treasures.
How much money AFCON winner earns
Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the prize money on offer for both the AFCON champions and runners-up.
Senegal pocketed $10 million after beating Morocco, with the hosts earning 60% less as the losing finalists.
