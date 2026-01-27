A jailhouse photo of former NPP Klottey Korle parliamentary candidate Valentino Nii Noi Nortey has emerged on social media and gone viral

Nortey was arrested by Lower Paxton Township police in Pennsylvania on January 17, 2026, following an alleged domestic violence stabbing involving his wife

The photo of the Ghanaian in custody stirred reactions on social media, with many netizens reflecting on how things went so wrong for the promising politician

A photo showing the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Klottey Korle constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, in a U.S. jail has stirred reactions on social media.

A photo of former NPP parliamentary candidate Valentino Nii Noi Nortey in a U.S. jail surfaces. Image credit: ValentinoNiiNoiNortey, LowerPaxtonBureauofPolice

The popular politician was arrested in the U.S. on January 17, 2026, after an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police in the state of Pennsylvania, officers were called to a hospital about a stabbing victim who had been wheeled into emergency surgery.

Following their investigation, officers identified the Ghanaian as the prime suspect and arrested him without incident.

He was placed into the Dauphin County Booking Centre and charged with attempted murder, possession of Instruments of a crime, and tampering with evidence.

Nortey was arraigned before court and denied bail and has since been held at the Dauphin County Prison awaiting his next court date.

The former parliamentary candidate’s wife is reportedly recovering following the stabbing incident.

Why Nii Noi allegedly stabbed his wife

According to reports, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey stabbed his wife following an argument in which his wife threatened to divorce him.

“They had a little argument, and my niece said she might file for divorce if things continued that way. She said Valentino threatened to either kill himself or kill her. He stabbed her three times,” an uncle of the victim alleged in an interview.

“She pleaded with him to take her to the hospital. He agreed on the condition that she would not mention his name. Fortunately, she had the car key and managed to drive to the hospital where she works. She’s getting better. As a family, we want nothing less than justice.”

