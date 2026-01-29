Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin stunned the football world with a last-minute header to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League

Trubin’s dramatic 98th-minute goal kept Benfica alive in Europe and wrote his name into Champions League history

Ukraine’s Trubin has had a respectable club football career journey since joining Benfica in 2023

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin became the unlikely hero who sent shockwaves across Europe after scoring a last-gasp goal that ensured Real Madrid's elimination from the UEFA Champions League race.

The 24-year-old Ukraine international capped a dramatic evening at Lisbon’s Estádio da Luz with a sensational 98th-minute header, sealing a 4–2 victory for Benfica on Wednesday, January 28.

Anatoliy Trubin scores against Real Madrid

The win kept the Portuguese side alive in the competition while simultaneously derailing Real Madrid’s quest to finish in the top eight, forcing José Mourinho’s team into the play-offs.

In a daring final act, Trubin ventured into the opposition box for a late set-piece, meeting a precise delivery from Fredrik Aursnes.

He powered a header past Thibaut Courtois, the very goalkeeper to whom Trubin has often been compared, to etch his name into Champions League history as only the fifth goalkeeper ever to score in the competition.

The impact of Trubin’s heroics was monumental, as The Sun noted. His audacious strike preserved Benfica’s European hopes and left Real Madrid’s campaign in disarray, bringing back memories of historic goal-scoring keepers such as Rogério Ceni, José Luis Chilavert, and Jorge Campos.

Who is Anatoliy Trubin?

Trubin is a Ukrainian professional footballer who currently guards the posts for Primeira Liga giants Benfica and represents the Ukraine national team.

His journey began at Shakhtar Donetsk’s esteemed youth academy, where he spent five years developing his talent before being promoted to the first team.

He broke into Shakhtar’s starting line-up in 2020, at just 17 years old, helping the club secure three Ukrainian Premier League titles and a Ukrainian Cup.

Trubin’s consistent performances caught the attention of European scouts, ultimately leading to his move to Benfica in 2023. Since joining the Lisbon-based side, he has made 132 appearances and famously scored his maiden career goal against Real Madrid.

Trubin's individual achievements

Anatoliy Trubin’s career has been marked by numerous accolades. According to Wikipedia records, he was named Ukrainian Premier League Goalkeeper of the Year for both the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons.

He also earned a spot in the UEFA Champions League Breakthrough XI 2020 and was crowned Shakhtar Donetsk Player of the Year in 2020.

Additionally, he was included in the IFFHS Men’s Youth (U20) World Team 2021, highlighting his reputation as one of football’s brightest young goalkeeping talents.

No doubt. Last night’s unforgettable strike against Real Madrid is a moment that will live long in the memory of Benfica fans and Champions League football lovers around the world.

