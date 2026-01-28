Matchday 8 will determine which clubs qualify directly for the Champions League Round of 16 and which must face the play-offs

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are already safe, while Europe’s heavyweights battle for crucial league positions

One decisive night across Europe will end Champions League hopes for some and keep others dreaming

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase reaches its dramatic finale on Wednesday, January 28, with qualification still on the line for clubs across Europe.

By the end of Matchday 8, 24 teams will have secured a place in the knockout stages, bringing clarity to what has been an intense and unpredictable campaign.

Under the competition’s new format, the top eight sides in the league table will progress automatically to the round of 16, avoiding the extra hurdle of a play-off.

Clubs finishing between ninth and 24th will instead be forced into a two-legged knockout phase play-off, with the winners earning a spot in the last 16, while any team finishing the league phase below 24th will see their European journey end.

UCL Round of 16 qualified teams

So far, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are the only sides to have mathematically guaranteed direct qualification to the round of 16, thanks to consistent performances across the group campaign.

A host of heavyweight clubs have at least secured a place in either the last 16 or the knockout phase play-offs, including Atalanta, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to UEFA, their final league positions after Wednesday's fixtures will determine whether they advance directly or must navigate the play-off round.

At the other end of the table, the Champions League dream is already over for Eintracht Frankfurt, Kairat Almaty, Slavia Praha, and Thomas Partey's Villarreal, who have been eliminated ahead of the final matchday.

UCL matchday 8 fixtures

According to the BBC, all fixtures will be played today, with the same kick-off times of 20:00 GMT.

Ajax (Netherlands) vs Olympiacos (Greece)

Arsenal (England) vs Kairat (Kazakhstan)

Monaco (France) vs Juventus (Italy)

Athletic Bilbao (Spain) vs Sporting CP (Portugal)

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs Bodø/Glimt (Norway)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs Villarreal (Spain)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs Inter Milan (Italy)

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs Marseille (France)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Barcelona (Spain) vs Copenhagen (Denmark)

Liverpool (England) vs Qarabağ (Azerbaijan)

Manchester City (England) vs Galatasaray (Turkey)

Pafos (Cyprus) vs Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs Newcastle United (England)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs Bayern Munich (Germany)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs Atalanta (Italy)

Benfica (Portugal) vs Real Madrid (Spain)

Napoli (Italy) vs Chelsea (England)

