2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8: Round of 16 Qualified Teams and Full Fixtures
- Matchday 8 will determine which clubs qualify directly for the Champions League Round of 16 and which must face the play-offs
- Arsenal and Bayern Munich are already safe, while Europe’s heavyweights battle for crucial league positions
- One decisive night across Europe will end Champions League hopes for some and keep others dreaming
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase reaches its dramatic finale on Wednesday, January 28, with qualification still on the line for clubs across Europe.
By the end of Matchday 8, 24 teams will have secured a place in the knockout stages, bringing clarity to what has been an intense and unpredictable campaign.
Under the competition’s new format, the top eight sides in the league table will progress automatically to the round of 16, avoiding the extra hurdle of a play-off.
Clubs finishing between ninth and 24th will instead be forced into a two-legged knockout phase play-off, with the winners earning a spot in the last 16, while any team finishing the league phase below 24th will see their European journey end.
UCL Round of 16 qualified teams
So far, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are the only sides to have mathematically guaranteed direct qualification to the round of 16, thanks to consistent performances across the group campaign.
A host of heavyweight clubs have at least secured a place in either the last 16 or the knockout phase play-offs, including Atalanta, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, and Tottenham Hotspur.
According to UEFA, their final league positions after Wednesday's fixtures will determine whether they advance directly or must navigate the play-off round.
At the other end of the table, the Champions League dream is already over for Eintracht Frankfurt, Kairat Almaty, Slavia Praha, and Thomas Partey's Villarreal, who have been eliminated ahead of the final matchday.
UCL matchday 8 fixtures
According to the BBC, all fixtures will be played today, with the same kick-off times of 20:00 GMT.
Ajax (Netherlands) vs Olympiacos (Greece)
Arsenal (England) vs Kairat (Kazakhstan)
Monaco (France) vs Juventus (Italy)
Athletic Bilbao (Spain) vs Sporting CP (Portugal)
Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs Bodø/Glimt (Norway)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs Villarreal (Spain)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs Inter Milan (Italy)
Club Brugge (Belgium) vs Marseille (France)
Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs Tottenham Hotspur (England)
Barcelona (Spain) vs Copenhagen (Denmark)
Liverpool (England) vs Qarabağ (Azerbaijan)
Manchester City (England) vs Galatasaray (Turkey)
Pafos (Cyprus) vs Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs Newcastle United (England)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs Bayern Munich (Germany)
Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs Atalanta (Italy)
Benfica (Portugal) vs Real Madrid (Spain)
Napoli (Italy) vs Chelsea (England)
Semenyo misses Man City-Galatasaray match
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo will miss Manchester City’s final Champions League league-phase match.
Despite an impressive start since arriving at the club, scoring four goals in his first six games, he can only be registered once the group stage has concluded.
