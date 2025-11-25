Real Madrid have confirmed Thibaut Courtois will miss the Champions League clash against Olympiacos

Dean Huijsen has also joined Rudiger, Alaba, and Militao on the sidelines, leaving Madrid dangerously short at centre-back

Another reliable option is set to start in goal for Real Madrid against the Greek giants

Real Madrid have suffered a major setback ahead of their Champions League trip to Olympiacos, with the club confirming that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Dean Huijsen will miss Wednesday’s fixture in Athens.

The 33-year-old Belgian shot-stopper, a mainstay in the Madrid lineup, has been sidelined after being diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis.

Real Madrid announce that Thibaut Courtois and Dean Huijsen are injuredd and ruled out of their Champions League match against Olympiacos on November 26, 2025. Image credit: Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

The official statement from Real Madrid’s medical team read:

“Following an examination today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a viral gastrointestinal infection. He will miss the trip to Athens. His condition will be monitored.”

According to Managing Madrid, Courtois was absent from the team’s training session at Valdebebas on Tuesday and left the facility before practice began, raising questions about his availability for the upcoming La Liga clash against Girona.

With Courtois out, Andriy Lunin is set to step in between the posts. The Ukrainian goalkeeper, who has not yet featured under Xabi Alonso this season, could seize the opportunity to impress.

Lunin, who joined Madrid from Zorya Luhansk in 2018, has previously delivered crucial performances, notably during the 2023-24 Champions League campaign when he helped the team navigate through RB Leipzig and Manchester City in key knockout ties.

Meanwhile, Alonso has praised Lunin’s readiness, emphasizing the need for him to stay prepared for such contingencies.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid at Valdebebas training ground on November 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Madrid’s defensive does deepen with Hujijsen out

Courtois isn’t the only absentee troubling Madrid. Dean Huijsen, who has struggled with fitness recently, also missed Tuesday’s training and will not travel to Greece.

His absence compounds a growing defensive crisis, with fellow centre-backs Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao already sidelined. Raul Asencio remains the only fully fit central defender in the squad.

To cover the gaps, Real Madrid may rely on Alvaro Carreras to partner Asencio in central defence. Ferland Mendy, back from a long-term injury but yet to feature this season, could provide additional cover, while Castilla talents Mario Rivas and Diego Aguado may also earn potential call-ups, with Aguado having debuted under Carlo Ancelotti last season.

In the meantime, Real Madrid’s campaign has started strongly with 13 wins from 14 matches, but recent stumbles, including a defeat to Liverpool and draws against Rayo Vallecano and Elche, have put Alonso under increasing pressure.

A positive result against Olympiacos is crucial, as another setback would intensify scrutiny over the manager’s ability to reverse the team’s recent dip in form.

