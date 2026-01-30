Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Why Mohammed Kudus’ Tottenham Spell Has Been Shaped by Misfortune
Football

Why Mohammed Kudus’ Tottenham Spell Has Been Shaped by Misfortune

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Mohammed Kudus’ blockbuster move to Tottenham last summer put him under immense pressure to justify a huge £55 million investment
  • While Kudus has three goals and six assists in 26 appearances, his output falls short of what’s demanded from a Premier League marquee winger
  • Kudus suffered an injury that has kept him sidelined since January 7, halting his momentum and stalling his debut-season impact
  • Former Ghana Premier League star Yaw Alexander believes Kudus has the mental strength and quality to return stronger

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

When Mohammed Kudus completed his high-profile move to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United last summer, expectations immediately followed.

The reported £55 million fee ensured the spotlight was firmly fixed on the Ghanaian winger, with much of the early debate centred on whether he could live up to the price tag and justify Spurs’ significant investment.

Mohammed Kudus, Tottenham Hotspur, Kudus injury, Tottenham winger, Premier League, Ghanaian footballer, Kudus transfer, Tottenham Hotspur news, Aston Villa vs Tottenham, Black Stars, Kudus goals and assists
Injury halts Mohammed Kudus' rise at Tottenham Hotspur. Image credit: Julian Finney
Source: Getty Images

On the surface, Mohammed Kudus’ numbers at Tottenham are decent. Across all competitions, he has contributed three goals and six assists in 26 appearances. For many players, that would represent a respectable return.

Read also

Kudus's injury return date confirmed as Spurs qualify for UCL R16

However, in the modern game, attacking wide players are increasingly judged by elite output, and those figures fall short of what is typically demanded from a marquee winger at a club competing in the Premier League.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Context, though, is crucial. Kudus arrived in north London off the back of a modest 2024/25 campaign with West Ham, where he scored five goals and provided four assists in 35 matches.

According to the Hammers, limited production was one of the key factors behind their decision to cash in. As a result, Kudus was fully aware that his first season at Spurs needed to deliver stronger numbers to silence doubters and prove his former club wrong.

Tottenham Hotspur injuries, Premier League 2026, Ghana football news, Kudus comeback, Spurs £55 million signing, Thomas Frank Tottenham, Ghana winger, Tottenham attacking midfielder, Kudus Tottenham stats
Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur. Image credit: Clive Rose
Source: Getty Images

Kudus’ injury setback at Tottenham

Unfortunately for the Nima-born footballer, events have not unfolded as planned. Just as Kudus was beginning to settle and find rhythm within Tottenham’s attacking structure, injury struck.

According to Flashscore, the Black Stars playmaker has not featured for Thomas Frank's side since January 7, missing the last six matches and halting any momentum he was building.

Being sidelined during a crucial phase of the season has denied Kudus of valuable minutes, consistency, and opportunities to improve his attacking statistics.

Read also

Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus backed for bigger club by Ghana Teammate

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Kudus is not expected to return to action until April 11, 2026. Tottenham are juggling a demanding Premier League run-in alongside Champions League commitments, and the winger’s unavailability limits their options while also delaying his chance to make a stronger impression.

Ex-GPL star backs Kudus to deliver

Speaking on this subject in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, former Ghana Premier League star Yaw Alexander expressed sympathy for Kudus’ situation.

He admitted that injuries can sometimes slow a player’s development, particularly after a major transfer, but voiced confidence that the 25-year-old has the mental strength and quality to bounce back.

''It’s really unfortunate what Kudus is going through.
''Injuries can slow a player’s progress, especially after a big move where expectations are high, but Mohammed has the mentality and quality to overcome this setback. I believe he will come back stronger and show why Tottenham invested in him.”

Read also

Why Semenyo will miss Man City’s Champions League match vs Galatasaray

How Kudus can shine at Tottenham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed three key factors that could determine Mohammed Kudus’ success at Tottenham as he continues his pursuit of a first goal for the club.

The ex-West Ham star, so far, has impressed in the 2025/26 season, but he needs to do more to become an absolute success in North London.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
TottenhamEnglish Premier League
Hot:
Category c schools Antonio cromartie Alexandra kays Kevin okyere Volta