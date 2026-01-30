Mohammed Kudus’ blockbuster move to Tottenham last summer put him under immense pressure to justify a huge £55 million investment

While Kudus has three goals and six assists in 26 appearances, his output falls short of what’s demanded from a Premier League marquee winger

Kudus suffered an injury that has kept him sidelined since January 7, halting his momentum and stalling his debut-season impact

Former Ghana Premier League star Yaw Alexander believes Kudus has the mental strength and quality to return stronger

When Mohammed Kudus completed his high-profile move to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United last summer, expectations immediately followed.

The reported £55 million fee ensured the spotlight was firmly fixed on the Ghanaian winger, with much of the early debate centred on whether he could live up to the price tag and justify Spurs’ significant investment.

On the surface, Mohammed Kudus’ numbers at Tottenham are decent. Across all competitions, he has contributed three goals and six assists in 26 appearances. For many players, that would represent a respectable return.

However, in the modern game, attacking wide players are increasingly judged by elite output, and those figures fall short of what is typically demanded from a marquee winger at a club competing in the Premier League.

Context, though, is crucial. Kudus arrived in north London off the back of a modest 2024/25 campaign with West Ham, where he scored five goals and provided four assists in 35 matches.

According to the Hammers, limited production was one of the key factors behind their decision to cash in. As a result, Kudus was fully aware that his first season at Spurs needed to deliver stronger numbers to silence doubters and prove his former club wrong.

Kudus’ injury setback at Tottenham

Unfortunately for the Nima-born footballer, events have not unfolded as planned. Just as Kudus was beginning to settle and find rhythm within Tottenham’s attacking structure, injury struck.

According to Flashscore, the Black Stars playmaker has not featured for Thomas Frank's side since January 7, missing the last six matches and halting any momentum he was building.

Being sidelined during a crucial phase of the season has denied Kudus of valuable minutes, consistency, and opportunities to improve his attacking statistics.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Kudus is not expected to return to action until April 11, 2026. Tottenham are juggling a demanding Premier League run-in alongside Champions League commitments, and the winger’s unavailability limits their options while also delaying his chance to make a stronger impression.

Ex-GPL star backs Kudus to deliver

Speaking on this subject in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, former Ghana Premier League star Yaw Alexander expressed sympathy for Kudus’ situation.

He admitted that injuries can sometimes slow a player’s development, particularly after a major transfer, but voiced confidence that the 25-year-old has the mental strength and quality to bounce back.

''It’s really unfortunate what Kudus is going through.

''Injuries can slow a player’s progress, especially after a big move where expectations are high, but Mohammed has the mentality and quality to overcome this setback. I believe he will come back stronger and show why Tottenham invested in him.”

How Kudus can shine at Tottenham

