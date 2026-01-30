Cole Palmer would be open to a sensational move to Manchester United, according to reports in England

The forward is said to be unsettled in London two and a half years after his switch from Manchester City

However, with his contract running until 2033, any potential transfer would require a huge fee

Talk of a possible move for Cole Palmer is gathering pace, with fresh reports claiming the England international could consider joining Manchester United.

The rumour has quickly sparked interest, linking one of England's most exciting young attackers with a club closely tied to his early years.

Palmer’s rise has been built on calm control, smart choices in tight spaces, and a knack for shaping moments near the goal.

Those traits have turned him into a key figure wherever he plays. Yet, despite his importance, whispers now suggest he may be weighing a change of scenery.

Palmer open to joining Manchester United

The 23-year-old arrived at Chelsea two and a half years ago after a 40 million pound switch from Manchester City.

He wasted little time proving his value. During his first campaign, he struck 22 times and supplied 11 assists, helping guide the Blues back into European competition.

He followed that with another strong year, scoring 18 goals and creating 14 more as the London club qualified for the Champions League, lifted the UEFA Conference League trophy, and celebrated success at the FIFA Club World Cup.

This term has been tougher. A groin issue restricted him to 13 appearances, and he missed the side that defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 on Sunday.

According to Sun Sport, he feels unsettled in the capital and misses his hometown of Wythenshawe in South Manchester, where he still visits loved ones. Another link adds intrigue.

United’s football director, Jason Wilcox, worked in City’s academy during Palmer’s early breakthrough, a connection that fuels speculation.

Cole Palmer still key at Chelsea

A switch to Old Trafford would carry emotional weight given his background, yet it would also represent a major career step.

United are keen to add youthful spark and technical craft to their forward line, qualities the playmaker offers in abundance.

Still, any transfer would hinge on Chelsea’s position, valuation, and the player’s long-term thinking.

For now, his focus remains on current duties. He underlined his value in Chelsea’s final Champions League league phase match against Napoli.

Introduced from the bench with his team trailing 2-1, he changed the mood.

Within 15 minutes, he set up the equaliser, then delivered another decisive pass as the Blues completed a comeback against former manager Antonio Conte.

That result secured direct entry into the round of 16. Palmer could return to the starting lineup when Chelsea host West Ham on Saturday, January 31, while speculation about his future continues to swirl in the background.

