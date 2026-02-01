Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be missing key players ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday

Mohammed Kudus is among those sidelined, denying fans a potential Ghanaian showdown with Antoine Semenyo

Both Spurs and City return to domestic action after securing 2-0 victories in the Champions League

Tottenham prepare to host Manchester City in North London on Sunday, February 1, 2026, with both teams arriving from confidence-lifting European victories and a growing injury list that could shape the contest.

Spurs slipped past Eintracht Frankfurt, while the visitors cruised beyond Galatasaray, setting the stage for a domestic battle packed with storylines.

Mohammed Kudus is set to miss the Tottenham vs Man City clash on February 1, 2026, due to injury. Photos by Julian Finney and Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Despite struggles in recent league outings, the home side have often frustrated Pep Guardiola. No rival has beaten the Spaniard more in the competition than this one, with eight losses recorded across his career, according to StatMuse.

The earlier meeting in August ended in a 2-0 success for the Lilywhites outfit, another result that feeds belief among their supporters.

Still, form at their own ground under Thomas Frank offers little comfort. The Danish coach holds a modest points return per match on this turf, with only two top-flight wins here this campaign, according to Sports Mole. That contrast between history against City and present inconsistency adds intrigue.

14 players to miss Tottenham vs City clash

Absences dominate the build-up. Fourteen names in total sit out, leaving both managers juggling options.

For the hosts, James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Ben Davies, Pedro Porro, Lucas Bergvall, Richarlison, and Rodrigo Bentancur all miss the encounter through various fitness concerns.

The visitors also carry knocks. Jeremy Doku suffered a calf problem after creating two goals in midweek.

He joins Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, and Savinho on the treatment table. Even so, the squad still travels with depth capable of shifting matches.

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo in action during their days at West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth, respectively. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media.

Kudus vs Semenyo rivalry put on hold

From a Ghanaian angle, anticipation has turned into frustration.

Many hoped to witness the first meeting between Kudus and Antoine Semenyo since both switched clubs.

That duel must wait. The former remains sidelined with a thigh issue that has kept him out since early January after a high-value move from West Ham.

Meanwhile, Semenyo has started life in Manchester with energy and end product. Three goals plus one assist across four outings highlight his impact.

He now aims to drive his new side toward another away triumph and trim Arsenal’s advantage at the summit following the Gunners’ 4-0 win over Leeds on Saturday.

To add more intrigue to a game with several subplots, Tottenham tried to sign Semenyo in the January transfer window, with Thomas Frank confirming the club pushed hard to bring the Ghana forward to North London in a recent interview.

Unfortunately for Spurs, City won the transfer battle, paying a major fee after Semenyo’s strong season that has delivered consistent goal contributions.

