Man City star Antoine Semenyo has issued a one-word warning to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday

The 26-year-old has been in red-hot form since joining the Cityzens, scoring three goals and providing an assist in four matches

Semenyo has a decent record against Tottenham - winning three, drawing one and losing two in six outings

He has been backed by an experienced Ghanaian coach to excel against the Lilywhites, who would be without Semenyo's compatriot, Mohammed Kudus

Antoine Semenyo has sent a clear message before Manchester City travels to face Tottenham on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The Ghanaian forward has wasted no time making his mark since his big-money switch in January, and confidence around him continues to grow with every outing.

Antoine Semenyo drops a one-word warning to Tottenham before Premier League match. Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Semenyo's warning to Kudus-less Tottenham

Since completing a £62.5 million move, the 26-year-old has settled quickly into Pep Guardiola’s setup.

Four direct goal contributions across four appearances underline how smoothly he has adapted. Aside from the Champions League, where registration rules have delayed his involvement, he has found the net in every competition available to him so far.

Momentum built further last week when he opened his Premier League account for his new club against Wolves.

Watch Semenyo's goal vs Wolves:

That moment appeared to lift him even more. Ahead of City's encounter against Semenyo offered a glimpse into his mindset ahead of the trip to North London.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he shared a match graphic featuring himself in City colours and wrote, "Ready".

The brief note carried weight, sounding like a quiet warning aimed at Spurs.

Semenyo's record vs Tottenham

Numbers suggest he has reason to feel upbeat. In six previous meetings with Tottenham, he has celebrated victory three times, shared the points once, and lost in the other encounters, while also scoring a goal, according to Transfermarkt.

One of those memories came this season, where he played a role as Bournemouth shocked Spurs at their backyard with a 1-0 triumph.

Watch the highlights:

As if that was not enough, the Black Stars forward broke Spurs hearts in his last game for Bournemouth, scoring a beautiful curler to seal a dramatic 3-2 win for the Cherries, according to Sky Sports. Experiences like that can fuel belief before another visit.

Watch Semenyo's late winner vs Spurs:

His sharp start contrasts with the situation facing Tottenham, who will be without Mohammed Kudus.

The Nima-born attacker has not featured since January 4 due to a thigh injury.

Without him, Spurs have struggled to find rhythm in domestic action. European nights have brought joy, yet league results tell a different story.

Since the new year began, they have failed to win in five attempts, recording three draws and two defeats.

Man City star Antoine Semenyo in action against Wolves on January 24, 2026. Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse.

Semenyo tipped to shine vs Tottenham

From a Ghanaian viewpoint, the spotlight now shifts firmly onto Semenyo. Veteran coach Prince George Koffie, known for spells with Great Olympics, Karela United, All Blacks, and Nzema Kotoko, believes the forward can rise to the occasion.

"[Antoine] Semenyo’s performances at Manchester City have been nothing short of electric," coach Koffie began in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

"Players usually need time to adjust to a new environment i.e. understanding the tactics, systems, and building chemistry with teammates but it’s almost as if he [Semenyo] studied Pep Guardiola’s side thoroughly before arriving, which has made his transition remarkably smooth.

"I wouldn’t bet against him producing another strong display against Tottenham. From a Ghanaian perspective, Kudus’ presence would have added extra spice to the contest, but overall, I’m backing Semenyo to deliver once again.”

