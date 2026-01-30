After dominating the Saudi Pro League for two seasons, Cristiano Ronaldo has been overtaken in the Golden Boot race by Julián Quiñones

Even at 40, Ronaldo is fighting for the Golden Boot AND closing in on a historic milestone of 1,000 career goals

With Ivan Toney and other top scorers hot on his heels, Ronaldo faces a fierce battle to claim a third consecutive Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reign as the Saudi Pro League’s leading scorer is under serious threat. The Al Nassr superstar, who has netted 16 goals this season, has been overtaken in the Golden Boot race.

Julián Quiñones of Al Qadsiah claimed the top spot after scoring his 17th goal of the campaign, doing so against Al Hilal on Thursday. Ronaldo now faces the challenge of reclaiming the lead when Al Nassr take on Al Kholood on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo drops to second in Saudi Pro League top scorers chart. Image credit: Al Nassr

Source: Getty Images

England’s Ivan Toney, formerly of Brentford, is also in the running. With 15 goals to his name, Toney sits just behind Ronaldo and Quiñones, making the Golden Boot race one of the closest in recent Saudi Pro League history.

At 40, Ronaldo has already secured back-to-back Golden Boots in Saudi Arabia and continues to chase a remarkable personal milestone of 1,000 career goals. Currently, he has 960 goals, according to Transfermarkt, with his latest strike coming on January 21 against Damac FC.

With each Saudi Pro League team playing 34 matches this season, Ronaldo still has time to add another Golden Boot to his collection, but fierce competition means the title is far from guaranteed, as ESPN noted.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. Image credit: Abduallah Majeed

Source: Getty Images

Saudi fans share thoughts on Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League fans have been quick to voice their thoughts on X on Ronaldo losing the top spot:

“Even at 40, Ronaldo is a beast. He’ll be back on top soon!” @FootyFanaticSA

“Quiñones deserves the lead, but don’t count CR7 out just yet.” @GoalHunter2026

“It’s amazing to see Ronaldo chasing 1,000 goals. Age is just a number!” @SoccerObsessed

Top scorers in the Saudi Pro League:

Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah): 17 goals in 15 games

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr): 16 goals in 16 games

Ivan Toney (Al Ahli): 15 goals in 16 games

Roger Martínez (Al Taawoun): 14 goals in 17 games

João Félix (Al Nassr): 13 goals in 17 games

Joshua King (Al Khaleef): 13 goals in 16 games

Mateo Retegui (Al Qadsiah): 11 goals in 17 games

The battle for the Golden Boot is heating up, and Ronaldo’s quest for a third straight top-scorer award promises plenty of drama in the weeks ahead.

