A saboteur set fire to a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo on the footballer’s home island of Madeira, sharing footage of the bizarre stunt online.

The shabby young man filmed himself pouring a flammable liquid over the bronze statue of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker before igniting it with a lighter.

Fans react angrily after a hooligan set Cristiano Ronaldo's statue ablaze. Image credit: Clicks Images, Marco Steinbrenner, zaino.tcc.filipe

Source: Getty Images

The sculpture, located outside the CR7 Museum, briefly caught fire, nearly singeing the man’s top as he quickly stepped back. He then bizarrely danced to rap music blasting from a speaker he had brought along.

The video, recorded outside the CR7 Museum in Funchal, Madeira’s capital, was uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday morning by a user with the handle @zaino.tcc.filipe, who describes himself as a “person, freestyler and local man.”

Alongside the footage, he posted an unusual message reading: “This is God’s last warning @cristiano.”

While the flames initially engulfed the statue, they quickly subsided without causing major damage, as The Sun reported.

Critics and fans react

The bizarre video of a vandal setting Cristiano Ronaldo’s statue on fire has sparked outrage and disbelief online.

Fans and football critics have taken to social media to share their reactions, with many condemning the stunt as reckless and disrespectful, while others expressed sheer astonishment at the man’s behaviour.

Anascamacho said:

''I usually really like your energy, but this time I find this a little redundant... I unfollowed! Using God's name in this kind of actions, I just hope that there will be no retaliation from Him.''

Nuninho reacted:

''Do you think it's nice that you made Ronaldo's statue? I thought that what you did was very unnecessary. It's all because of views etc. Anyway.''

Theaniram also commented:

''He said in a video that "the system stole his mother", he must live alone and without a support network He fell into psychotic depression. This boy must be helped so that he can recover and live with dignity. We all make mistakes, the most important thing now is to treat mental health, and not point fingers. Please someone look out for these two puppies, they are this boys family.''

Bungyportugal wrote:

''George Orwell wrote- ​"Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence."

Alex responded with his own reaction:

''K Cromo, you should have been in a hospital, you don't really hit the spring well... Some unnecessary content anyway.. Come on, who supports these words.''

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal. Image credit: Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo Nazario weighs in on Cristiano

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario has shared his thoughts on whether Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the title of the greatest footballer of all time.

According to Transfermarkt, the Portuguese star has enjoyed a record-breaking career with top clubs including Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

