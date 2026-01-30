Ballon d’Or 2026 Power Rankings: Kane Leads Mbappé, Haaland and Messi in Wide-Open Golden Ball Race
- With Messi and Ronaldo no longer dominating, the 2026 Ballon d’Or race is more open than it has been in nearly 20 years
- The tournament in North America could dramatically reshape the rankings, with international heroes likely to sway voters
- Bayern’s goal machine, Kane, and Real Madrid’s talisman, Mbappe, are setting the pace in a fiercely contested Golden Ball battle
With the long-standing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era firmly fading into history, the 2026 Ballon d’Or race feels more wide open than it has in almost two decades.
A growing list of elite performers have genuine belief that football’s most prestigious individual honour could be within reach this season.
After Ousmane Dembélé claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2025 following Paris Saint-Germain’s historic Champions League triumph, attention has quickly turned to who might take over next.
2026 Ballon d'Or power rankings
According to GOAL, below are the potential winners of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, featuring both veterans and emerging talents in the game.
10. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has forced his way back into contention after leading Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup. Still central to Argentina’s plans, Messi’s World Cup impact could yet define his chances.
9. Raphinha (Barcelona)
After overcoming early-season injury problems, the Brazilian winger has rediscovered his cutting edge. Big-game performances and growing influence for both club and country keep him firmly in the mix.
8. Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich)
Thriving since his move from Liverpool, Díaz has formed a devastating partnership at Bayern. Eye-catching Champions League displays and a first World Cup with Colombia boost his profile.
7. Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Now one of the most complete midfielders in the game, Rice has been vital to Arsenal’s domestic and European push. His leadership and consistency also make him key to England’s World Cup hopes.
6. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)
PSG’s midfield general continues to dominate games with control, creativity and an improving goal threat. A potential World Cup triumph with Portugal would significantly strengthen his case.
5. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)
The former Crystal Palace winger has adapted seamlessly to life in Germany, delivering goals and assists at an elite level. His rise has also earned him a prominent role with France.
4. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
Still a teenager, Yamal remains one of the most gifted players in world football. While questions persist about workload and Barcelona’s defensive issues, his World Cup performances could be decisive.
3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
With goals flowing once again, Haaland remains a statistical phenomenon. Norway’s return to the World Cup gives him a global platform to elevate his Ballon d’Or push.
2. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)
Carrying Real Madrid through difficult spells, Mbappé has delivered consistently at the highest level. Renowned for shining on the World Cup stage, he remains a leading contender.
1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
The frontrunner in the race, Kane has combined relentless scoring with all-round excellence. According to Transfermarkt, the Bayern Munich striker has racked up 35 goals in 31 games in 2025/26 as of January 30, 2026.
With silverware already secured and more potentially to come, the Bayern striker looks like the man to beat.
Why Dembele deserved the 2025 Ballon d'Or
In an earlier feature, YEN.com.gh broke down the compelling factors that placed Ousmane Dembele ahead of his rivals in the Ballon d’Or race.
His decisive performances for PSG were highlighted, as well as his consistency across all competitions, and the historic quadruple that strengthened his case.
