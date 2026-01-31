Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo has scored 13 goals this season, including 3 in just 4 games since joining Manchester City

Semenyo sits third on the Premier League top scorers chart behind Erling Haaland and Igot Thiago

While unlikely to win the Golden Boot, Semenyo is on track to surpass his personal best and make a strong impact at City

After 23 matches in the 2025/26 Premier League season, Arsenal continue to lead the table with 50 points, four ahead of Manchester City in second.

Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Chelsea complete the top five, making the title race as competitive as ever. Every fixture counts as the season enters its crucial stages, and teams are fighting for every point to keep their title hopes alive.

While the battle at the top dominates headlines, the race for the Premier League Golden Boot is also attracting attention.

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting forwards this season. The 22-year-old joined Manchester City from Bournemouth in January 2026 and has made an immediate impression.

In just four appearances, Semenyo has scored three goals, including one in the Premier League, helping him reach 11 goals for the season overall. His 2025/26 tally includes 10 EPL goals in Bournemouth colours, according to Flashscore.

Semenyo’s Premier League Golden Boot challenge

Currently, Semenyo sits third on the top scorers chart behind City teammate Erling Haaland and Brentford’s Igot Thiago. With Haaland being City’s primary goal-scoring outlet, it is unlikely that Semenyo will claim the Golden Boot this season.

However, he is on track to surpass his personal best of 11 league goals, set in the 2024/25 campaign, which would mark a career milestone and underline his growing influence in the Premier League.

As of January 31, 2026, at 13:00 GMT, here is a list of the 2025/26 Premier League’s top scorers this season.

2025/26 Premier League top scorers table

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 20 goals

2. Igot Thiago (Brentford) – 16 goals

3. Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City) – 11 goals

4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – 9 goals

5. Harry Wilson (Fulham) – 8 goals

6. Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 8 goals

7. Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 8 goals

8. Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) – 8 goals

9. Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) – 8 goals

10. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 8 goals

11. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) – 8 goals

12. Danny Welbeck (Brighton) – 8 goals

Who will win the 2025/26 Premier League?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has updated its predictions after another dramatic turn in the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Despite Arsenal suffering their first home defeat to Man United, the Gunners are still heavily favoured to win their first league title since 2004, with an 84.44% chance, well ahead of Manchester City (8.38%) and Aston Villa (7.09%).

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s stunning victory reignited discussion of a potential title challenge, but the Red Devils remain long shots, with just a 0.02% chance, slightly behind Liverpool and Chelsea, who each sit at 0.03%.

