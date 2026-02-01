Former Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor has turned to farming after his retirement from football

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid forward acquired dozens of acres of land in Togo to begin his new life

Adebayor enjoyed a successful career playing for some of the best clubs in the world including Manchester City

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Adebayor has ventured into farming as part of activities he is pursuing following life after football.

The former Togo captain has acquired a very huge land in his native, where he rearing livestock and planting various food staples.

Adebayor has a vision of playing a role in the betterment of the people of Togo, getting involved in various activities including farming.

Emmanuel Adebayor acquires vast land to begin farming after football career. Photo: Instagram/ @e_adebayor.

In a video posted on social media, Adebayor expressed his excitement over the progress of the farm, showing the large land he is working on.

He posted on Instagram:

"Step by step, the vision is coming to life! Excited to announce that SEA Farm is under construction, paving the way for a promising future that will benefit the community. Stay tuned for more updates!"

"Happy new week all! Spending time in my farm with an amazing team as we work together to bring fresh, local food to our community. Stay tuned for more exciting projects ahead!," he added in an earlier post.

Adebayor recently announced his retirement from the game, engaging African football legends for a testimonial match in Lomé to say good bye to the sport that gave he so much.

The former Arsenal player is revered in Togo for leading the small West African nation to the World Cup in 2006.

Adebayor's football legacy

The 2009 African Player of the Year achieved a lot during his playing career, representing some of the best clubs in the world including Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Adebayor left Lomé for Europe to begin his career two decades ago, signing for French outfit FC Metz. After a few seasons, he switched to giants AS Monaco when his talent caught the attention of the legendary Arsene Wenger.

He joined Arsenal and instantly became a cult hero, scoring goals and was immediately deemed as the future of the club when Henry leaves.

However, after three seasons, the player fell out with the club and had to leave for Manchester City, where he was accused of chasing money. Adebayor responded by wildly celebrating after scoring against his former club.

He went on to play two other London clubs Tottenham and Crystal Palace before leaving England.

His legacy extended beyond the pitch with several philanthropic work in his country, Togo.

