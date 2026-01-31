Ibrahima Konate was overcome with emotions after scoring in his first match since the passing of his father

The French defender scored what proved to be the icing on the cake as Liverpool thumped Newcastle United

Fans, who were visibly moved by the scenes, flocked to social media to offer words of encouragement to Konate

Ibrahima Konate gave Anfield a night it will never forget, scoring on his return to action just days after laying his father to rest.

The Liverpool centre-back stepped back into the starting XI against Newcastle and, with the final touch of the match, sealed a 4-1 victory before breaking down in tears as teammates rushed to him in support.

Virgil van Dijk hugs Ibrahima Konate after the latter's goal for Liverpool in his first match since his father’s death. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images.

Konate cries after scoring for Liverpool

The 26-year-old had missed three straight fixtures while mourning the loss of his father, Hamady.

He travelled to Paris to be with relatives and attended the funeral on January 23.

Saturday, January 31, marked his first appearance since that painful period, and emotions were never far from the surface.

Liverpool needed bodies, and he answered the call. He slotted into the defence alongside Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Milos Kerkez for a crucial league clash under the lights.

As stoppage time ticked away, the home side already led comfortably. Then came one last surge forward. With virtually the final kick, Konate, who is in the final six months of his current deal at Anfield, found space and struck to extend the advantage.

The stadium erupted. He dropped into a knee slide, but joy quickly mixed with grief. When he rose, tears filled his eyes.

What followed showed the human side of sport. Every squad member ran toward him. Goalkeeper Alisson sprinted the full length of the pitch to join the embrace.

Van Dijk wrapped him in another hug as others slowly made their way back for the restart. It felt bigger than a routine goal in a routine win.

Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool teammates celebrate his last-gasp goal against Newcastle United in the Premier League. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images.

Konate breaks silence after goal

Moments after the whistle, Konate spoke to TNT Sports on the pitch, still processing everything.

"I'm very happy [with the goal]. I don't have words to describe what I feel right now because it was a very difficult moment for my family and me these last two weeks, but this is part of life. It is hard to accept that, and we don't have a choice.

"I know that the team had some injured players, and the manager on the call said to take my time, and I don't have to rush back.

"With this situation [injuries] it was important for me to come back and help the team. I did today with the team at Anfield, the atmosphere was incredible today, and this is what we need until the end of the season."

Watch the interview here:

Online, messages poured in almost instantly. Supporters from around the world shared words of comfort and admiration.

@0xJonnyDee wrote:

"His dad would be extra proud of him tonight. RIP Konate's Father."

@iamLatAnifowose added:

"What a nostalgic feeling for Konaté… stay strong man."

@FSVStats penned:

"This is beautiful. Football is more than a game—this is family! Respect to Konaté and the whole team!"

@roshicrypto8 summed up:

"Stay strong, man."

The defender’s late finish came after a brace from Hugo Ekitike and another effort by Florian Wirtz, turning Anthony Gordon’s early strike into little more than a footnote.

Why Konate missed UCL game vs Marseille

