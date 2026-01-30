Lamine Yamal has named a famous star, not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, as his preferred opponent in a 2026 World Cup final

The Barcelona teenager revealed he has already made a promise with his choice to celebrate together if they meet in the final

At just 18, Yamal has already faced the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in a UEFA Nations League final

Lamine Yamal has rapidly established himself as one of football’s most exciting young talents, shining for both Barcelona and the Spain national team.

With La Roja currently sitting top of the FIFA rankings and viewed as early contenders for the 2026 World Cup, attention is already turning to what the future could hold for the 18-year-old sensation.

Lamine Yamal names Neymar as his ideal 2026 World Cup final foe. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

When asked to imagine a dream World Cup final, Yamal delivered a surprise by overlooking Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in favour of another global icon.

Lamine Yamal hails Neymar

Despite being regularly compared to Messi due to his La Masia upbringing and left-footed brilliance on the right wing, Yamal has long been open about the player who truly inspired him growing up.

Neymar, not Messi or Ronaldo, was his childhood hero. That admiration deepened during a holiday in June 2025, when the Barcelona star travelled to Brazil and finally met the former Santos and PSG forward.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil via World Soccer Talk after Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Copenhagen, Yamal reflected warmly on his visit.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona. Image credit: Pedro Salgado

Source: Getty Images

He admitted he loved the experience and hinted at future trips, revealing that he has stayed in contact with Neymar since returning to Europe.

The teenage winger also disclosed that the pair recently spoke via FaceTime just days before the European fixture. During that conversation, they made an ambitious pact.

Yamal revealed that they agreed to take a holiday together if they were ever to meet in a World Cup final, a scenario he openly hopes will become reality.

He made it clear that his ideal showdown would be Spain against Brazil on football’s biggest stage, a possibility strengthened by the tournament draw.

While Neymar is still working his way back after a serious ACL injury suffered in 2023, Yamal remains confident in the Brazilian’s return to international football.

Neymar is pushing hard to return to peak form ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, according to FIFA, Spain and Brazil have been placed in separate groups and, should both top their sections, would be kept apart until the final in the United States. That pathway leaves the door wide open for a blockbuster meeting between the two nations.

Such a final would carry extra symbolism for Yamal. Already, he has faced Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2025 Nations League final and is set to come up against Lionel Messi in the upcoming Finalissima against Argentina.

A World Cup final versus Neymar would complete a remarkable trilogy, seeing the Barcelona prodigy challenge all three modern legends in major finals before even turning 20.

Yamal dreams of Old Trafford and Anfield

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal spoke about his love for music, explaining that it helps him focus before matches, unwind, and switch into a relaxed, positive mindset, while also describing Beats as a brand that matches his personality and style.

The Barcelona star also revealed his stadium ambitions, admitting he dreams of playing at iconic venues such as Old Trafford and Anfield.

Source: YEN.com.gh