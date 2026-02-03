Welsh football has been left in deep mourning after Afan Lido confirmed the tragic passing of popular forward Ioan Evans at the age of 25

More than just a regular starter, Ioan Evans was a leader, captain, and beloved figure at Afan Lido

The impact of Evans’ death has been felt across the league, with fixtures postponed, as clubs, players, and supporters mourn

Welsh football is mourning the loss of Ioan Evans, who has passed away at the age of 25, with his club Afan Lido confirming the heartbreaking news on Monday, Febraury 2.

The forward, regarded as a central figure within the squad, leaves behind a lasting legacy both on and off the pitch.

Evans was a familiar face in the JD Cymru South, having joined Afan Lido in 2020 and becoming one of the club’s most consistent performers.

Over the course of his time with the side, he made 127 appearances and found the net 16 times, while also wearing the captain’s armband on several occasions, as Transfermarkt noted.

His influence extended far beyond statistics, as he was widely admired for his character, commitment, and connection with supporters.

As stated by Sun Sport, Afan Lido released an emotional tribute on X, describing the deep shock and sorrow felt throughout the club.

They highlighted Evans’ love for the team and his status as a dedicated club servant who was respected and cherished by everyone around him.

The club wrote:

''With the heaviest of hearts everyone at Afan Lido FC is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Ioan Evans. We don’t really have the words to adequately express our grief at this time. Ioan loved being a Lido player, a committed club man, and he was immensely popular.''

Despite being physically unassuming, Ioan Evans was described as a figure whose impact within the dressing room and club community was immense.

Meanwhile, in response to the tragedy, Afan Lido confirmed that support would be made available to players and staff, while a book of condolence will be opened at the club for those wishing to share memories and pay their respects.

The Football Association of Wales also paid tribute, acknowledging Evans’ contribution to the game and expressing condolences to his loved ones and everyone connected to Afan Lido, while Cardiff Met Football Club did not forget to show solidarity.

Moreover, as a mark of respect, Friday’s Welsh Blood Service League Cup tie against Newport City has been postponed.

Ioan Evans's football journey

Away from Afan Lido, Evans’ football journey also included a notable spell with Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Born in the Rhondda, he studied at Cardiff Met and represented the university side in the JD Cymru Premier, featuring in a league fixture against Llanelli Town in 2019.

That same year, he was part of the matchday squad that helped Cardiff Met achieve a historic milestone by qualifying for the Europa League preliminary round.

Rest in peace, a true hero of the game.

