Wolves are mourning the loss of former star Terry Wharton, who passed away aged 83 on Saturday, January 3, with emotional tributes pouring on social media.

The legendary winger made close to 250 appearances between 1959 and 1968, scoring 69 league goals and becoming famed for his precise penalty-taking.

Wolves confirms Terry Wharton's passing

On Saturday afternoon, Wolves broke the sad news via a statement on X, writing:

''We are saddened by the passing of our former winger Terry Wharton at the age of 83, after a short illness. Terry made more than 200 appearances for the club and was a key part of our side during the 1960s, including the LA Wolves team, which won the United Soccer Association championship in 1967.

''Everyone at Wolves sends their condolences to Terry's friends, family, and loved ones, and supporters will have the chance to pay their respects during a pre-match tribute at Molineux this afternoon.''

According to the Premier League, in a subsequent club statement, Terry Wharton joined Wolves as his first club on his 15th birthday and turned professional two years later, in October 1959.

He made his senior debut under the guidance of legendary manager Stan Cullis in November 1961, marking the occasion with a goal in a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town, kicking off a memorable career at Molineux.

Soon established as the club’s first-choice right winger, Wharton held the spot for the next five seasons, enjoying a career highlight in 1963 when he scored a hat-trick during a 7-0 demolition of local rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Despite Wolves dropping to the second division in the mid-1960s, Wharton played a key role in their 1967 promotion back to the top flight, netting 17 goals that season, as The Daily Star noted.

Former Wolves winger Terry Whatson dies on January 3, 2026. Image credit: WolvesFPA

Source: Twitter

Reacting to Whatson's demise, one fan Paul Mcness, wrote:

''Sincere condolences to Terry,s family and friends at this sad time. From a Kidderminster Harriers fan.''

Another person named Russell Jones, said:

''So so sad to hear this news. A wonderful man, with an infectious sense of humour. Had the pleasure of getting to know him during the filming of the LA Wolves documentary. Love to all of the family. Rest in peace Terry.''

A third fan, Dennis Makori, commented:

''Maybe you should be happy instead and celebrate his life achievements so far.... getting to 83 is not a mean achievement.''

Meanwhile, Wolves' Former Players Association also took to X to share their message of condolence, commenting:

''Terry had arrived at Wolves as a 16-year-old on the groundstaff – he was once Billy Wright’s bootboy – and progressed from playing amateur games on the Racecourse to the first team, including scoring a hat trick vs WBA. A fantastic supporter of the FPA, he will be sadly missed.''

Wolves will welcome West Ham to Molineux Stadium this Saturday, January 3, for a highly anticipated Premier League clash, with further tributes planned for Terry Wharton ahead of kickoff.

