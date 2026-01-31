At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo keeps delivering decisive goals as he edges closer to the mythical 1,000-goal milestone

Al-Nassr’s emphatic win cuts Al-Hilal’s lead to just three points, setting up a thrilling Saudi Pro League title battle

The legendary goal machine has now racked up 961 career goals as he nears the historic 1000th goal mark

Cristiano Ronaldo once again set the tone as Al-Nassr delivered a commanding 3-0 away victory over Al-Kholood on Friday night, tightening the Saudi Pro League title race and keeping the pressure firmly on leaders Al-Hilal.

The result saw Al-Nassr climb into second place with 43 points from 18 matches, level with Al-Ahli but ahead on goal difference.

Cristiano Ronaldo nets 961st career goal. Image credit: Abdul Basit

Source: Getty Images

Al-Ahli had earlier impressed with a 4-0 win over Al-Ettifaq on Wednesday, while Al-Hilal dropped points after being held to a 2-2 draw by Al-Qadsiah on Thursday, leaving their lead at the summit reduced to just three points.

Despite dominating possession in the opening period, Al-Nassr found clear chances hard to come by before the interval, with Al-Kholood holding firm to keep the scoreline goalless at half-time. That resistance, however, lasted barely two minutes after the restart.

Cristiano Ronaldo on target for Al-Nassr

According to Arab News, Ronaldo broke the deadlock shortly after the whistle, finishing calmly from close range following a slick attacking move.

The build-up was orchestrated by Joao Félix, whose sharp awareness and precise final pass allowed the Portuguese icon to register yet another decisive league goal.

Al-Nassr doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute, once again benefiting from Félix’s creativity. The forward delivered a dangerous corner into the box, where Mohammed Simakan rose highest to power a firm header beyond goalkeeper Juan Pablo Cozzani.

Félix nearly crowned a standout display with a moment of brilliance, attempting an audacious rabona that forced Cozzani into an acrobatic save, tipping the effort over the crossbar.

Any hopes of a comeback for Al-Kholood faded further when Hatan Bahbri was shown a red card in the 72nd minute, reducing the hosts to ten men.

The visitors made their numerical advantage count late on, with Kingsley Coman stepping up to convert a penalty and seal a convincing win in the closing stages.

Ronaldo chases 1000th goal milestone

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest strike keeps him edging closer to a historic 1000th goal landmark. As of January 31, 2026, the 40-year-old has scored 961 career goals.

According to Transfermarkt, Ronaldo's remarkable tally includes 5 goals for Sporting CP, 145 across two spells at Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 during his time at Juventus, 117 for Al-Nassr, and 143 goals for the Portugal national team.

Source: YEN.com.gh